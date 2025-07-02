The Georgia Tech men’s basketball program has hired Chuck Terrell to be its general manager, Tech coach Damon Stoudamire confirmed Wednesday to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Terrell will come to Tech from the Utah Jazz, where he was the vice president of basketball intelligence. He has also been an NBA marketing executive at Nike.
Terrell is a 1994 graduate of Pacific and was a point guard for the Tigers from 1992-94. Stoudamire was the head coach at Pacific from 2016-21.
The general manager position for Tech men’s hoops is a new one and had been officially posted as the executive director (of) basketball operations and player management. The “position will interact on a regular basis with: athletics executives, basketball coaches, external partners, player agents, and student-athletes.”
Stoudamire is going into his third season with the Yellow Jackets after a 14-18 debut season and a 17-17 record last year. Tech has 10 new players on its 2025-26 roster.
