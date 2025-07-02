The Georgia Tech men’s basketball program has hired Chuck Terrell to be its general manager, Tech coach Damon Stoudamire confirmed Wednesday to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Terrell will come to Tech from the Utah Jazz, where he was the vice president of basketball intelligence. He has also been an NBA marketing executive at Nike.

Terrell is a 1994 graduate of Pacific and was a point guard for the Tigers from 1992-94. Stoudamire was the head coach at Pacific from 2016-21.