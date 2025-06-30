Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks

Can you ace this quiz about Hawks draft history?

A long, productive history is covered in 10 multiple-choice questions.
The hardwood is covered with a digital tribute to Hawks all-time leading scorer Dominique Wilkins on "Dominique Wilkins Night" to open a basketball game against the Cavaliers on Friday, March 6, 2015, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/AJC.com)
The hardwood is covered with a digital tribute to Hawks all-time leading scorer Dominique Wilkins on "Dominique Wilkins Night" to open a basketball game against the Cavaliers on Friday, March 6, 2015, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/AJC.com)
By
1 hour ago

Though the Pelicans officially drafted Asa Newell in the first round of the NBA draft Wednesday, they drafted him for the Hawks as part of a trade agreement. That move essentially made Newell the fourth Georgia Bulldog drafted by the Hawks, which made him the answer to a trivia question.

Here are 10 other questions about the Hawks’ draft history since the team moved to Atlanta in 1968.

About the Author

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams. David can be reached at 404-526-5424 and dwellham@ajc.com.

Follow David Wellham on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Asa Newell arrives for the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

Hawks agree to trade down, draft Georgia’s Asa Newell at No. 23

Hawks fans have to wait a little longer before they learn who the team’s first-round NBA draft pick will be.

Where does Asa Newell fit in with the Hawks?

Atlanta Hawks GM Onsi Saleh said draft pick Asa Newell does all the the things that impact winning games and creating a culture of winning

Georgia product Asa Newell taken by the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft

The Latest

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker reacts after scoring during Game 4 of the Western Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder Monday, May 26, 2025, in Minneapolis. He has become a highly coveted potential free agent. (Matt Krohn/AP)

Credit: AP

How the Hawks could use their traded-player exception

2h ago

NBA’s Malik Beasley under investigation regarding gambling allegations, AP source says

Hawks tender two-way options to Wallace, Toppin, decline Barlow’s team option

Featured

People carrying a giant pride flag participate in the annual Pride Parade in Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Corporate pullback from LGBTQ groups leaves Atlanta organizations in the lurch

Some Atlanta LGBTQ groups are reevaluating their programming and staffing in light of the reduced support.

Atlanta mayor: Property tax hike needed to keep up with population growth

Andre Dickens said a property tax hike is almost unavoidable, as Atlanta’s leaders work to keep up with population growth that brings increased demand for city services.

GDOT’s roadside helpers return to 24/7 service

The highway helpers who patrol metro Atlanta’s interstates will return to 24/7 service on Tuesday, just in time for the busy holiday weekend.