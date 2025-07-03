The Hawks tapped into the state of Georgia for their 2025 Summer League roster. The team announced the players suiting up for it in Las Vegas, beginning with their game against the Heat on July 11.
This year’s roster features Hawks 2024 first-round pick Kobe Bufkin, who played just 10 games during the regular season last year. Also headlining will be 2025 first-round pick Asa Newell.
But the Hawks also brought aboard several players who honed their game in the Peach State.
Adam Flagler played at Duluth High, where he graduated as the school’s all-time leader in points (1,300) and three-pointers (227).
Dwight Murray Jr. played at Pebblebrook High School and suited up for the Skyhawks last season.
Deivon Smith played at Loganville High School as well as two seasons at Georgia Tech.
Each team plays at least five games, with the first four taking place July 10-20. The top four teams based on winning percentage will advance to the playoffs. The 26 teams that do not advance to the four-team playoff will have a fifth game either July 18 or July 19.
Below is the Hawks Summer League schedule.
July 11 at Heat: 4:30 p.m. EDT, ESPN2
July 13 vs. Suns: 3:30 p.m. EDT, NBA TV
July 14 at Rockets: 4:30 p.m. EDT, NBA TV
July 17 at Grizzlies: 6 p.m. EDT, NBA TV
Here is the Hawks’ full Summer League roster.
Number, name, position, height, weight, prior to NBA, home country
4 Kobe Bufkin, G, 6-4, 200, Michigan, USA
31 Lamont Butler, G, 6-2, 200, Kentucky, USA
7 Nikola Djurisic, F/G, 6-8, 209, Mega, Serbia
29 Adam Flagler, G, 6-3, 185, Baylor, USA
13 Javan Johnson, F, 6-6, 192, DePaul, USA
12 Kobe Johnson, G, 6-6, 200, UCLA, USA
35 Nelly Junior Joseph, F, 6-10, 245, New Mexico, USA
32 Jack McVeigh, F, 6-8, 215, Adelaide, Australia
19 Dwight Murray Jr., G, 6-0, 180, Rider, USA
30 Eli Ndiaye, F, 6-8, 209, Real Madrid, Spain
14 Asa Newell, F, 6-11, 224, Georgia, USA
16 Deivon Smith, G, 6-0, 175, St. John’s, USA
45 Jake Stephens, C, 6-11, 270, Chattanooga, USA
00 Jacob Toppin, F, 6-8, 200, Kentucky, USA
41 Jack White, F, 6-6, 225, Duke, Australia
