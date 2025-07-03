The Hawks tapped into the state of Georgia for their 2025 Summer League roster. The team announced the players suiting up for it in Las Vegas, beginning with their game against the Heat on July 11.

This year’s roster features Hawks 2024 first-round pick Kobe Bufkin, who played just 10 games during the regular season last year. Also headlining will be 2025 first-round pick Asa Newell.

But the Hawks also brought aboard several players who honed their game in the Peach State.