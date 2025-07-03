Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks tap into Georgia high school roots for 2025 Summer League roster

This year’s roster features 2024 first-round pick Kobe Bufkin and 2025 pick Asa Newell.
Asa Newell is just one of the Hawks' Summer League players with Georgia roots. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

46 minutes ago

The Hawks tapped into the state of Georgia for their 2025 Summer League roster. The team announced the players suiting up for it in Las Vegas, beginning with their game against the Heat on July 11.

This year’s roster features Hawks 2024 first-round pick Kobe Bufkin, who played just 10 games during the regular season last year. Also headlining will be 2025 first-round pick Asa Newell.

But the Hawks also brought aboard several players who honed their game in the Peach State.

ExplorePHOTOS: Hawks introduce top draft pick Asa Newell

Adam Flagler played at Duluth High, where he graduated as the school’s all-time leader in points (1,300) and three-pointers (227).

Dwight Murray Jr. played at Pebblebrook High School and suited up for the Skyhawks last season.

Deivon Smith played at Loganville High School as well as two seasons at Georgia Tech.

Each team plays at least five games, with the first four taking place July 10-20. The top four teams based on winning percentage will advance to the playoffs. The 26 teams that do not advance to the four-team playoff will have a fifth game either July 18 or July 19.

Below is the Hawks Summer League schedule.

July 11 at Heat: 4:30 p.m. EDT, ESPN2

July 13 vs. Suns: 3:30 p.m. EDT, NBA TV

July 14 at Rockets: 4:30 p.m. EDT, NBA TV

July 17 at Grizzlies: 6 p.m. EDT, NBA TV

Here is the Hawks’ full Summer League roster.

Number, name, position, height, weight, prior to NBA, home country

4 Kobe Bufkin, G, 6-4, 200, Michigan, USA

31 Lamont Butler, G, 6-2, 200, Kentucky, USA

7 Nikola Djurisic, F/G, 6-8, 209, Mega, Serbia

29 Adam Flagler, G, 6-3, 185, Baylor, USA

13 Javan Johnson, F, 6-6, 192, DePaul, USA

12 Kobe Johnson, G, 6-6, 200, UCLA, USA

35 Nelly Junior Joseph, F, 6-10, 245, New Mexico, USA

32 Jack McVeigh, F, 6-8, 215, Adelaide, Australia

19 Dwight Murray Jr., G, 6-0, 180, Rider, USA

30 Eli Ndiaye, F, 6-8, 209, Real Madrid, Spain

14 Asa Newell, F, 6-11, 224, Georgia, USA

16 Deivon Smith, G, 6-0, 175, St. John’s, USA

45 Jake Stephens, C, 6-11, 270, Chattanooga, USA

00 Jacob Toppin, F, 6-8, 200, Kentucky, USA

41 Jack White, F, 6-6, 225, Duke, Australia

