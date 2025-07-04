Breaking: The 2025 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt has been revealed
Patrick Kiprop wins AJC Peachtree Road Race’s men’s elite division

The five-time, first-team All-American for the Arkansas Razorbacks won with a time of 27:35.
Patrick Kiprop wins the men’s elite division at the finish of the 56th running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race on Friday, July 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Micahya Costen – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

Patrick Kiprop won The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race’s men’s elite division Friday with a time of 27:35.

Kiprop is a Kenyan runner who is a five-time, first-team All-American for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

This was the 56th running of the Peachtree Road Race.

Micahya Costen
