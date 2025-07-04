The Falcons are projected to be in good hands with Michael Penix Jr. as the starting quarterback.

“I think we saw it last year down the stretch,” CBS Sports/NFL Network analyst Charles Davis told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday. “It was really good for him. He played meaningful games. He had enough success in those meaningful games, especially the drive late, like what he had to do against Washington. That only allows you to move forward.”

The Buccaneers have helped quarterback Baker Mayfield, the No.1 overall pick by the Browns in 2018, resurrect his career.

The Falcons went all-in by signing free agent Kirk Cousins and drafting Penix in 2024.

The Panthers traded wide receiver D.J. Moore and a bushel of draft picks to Chicago to move up to No. 1 and draft Bryce Young in 2023. He struggled as a rookie and was benched last season before finishing strong.

The Saints had a curveball with the retirement of Derek Carr on May 10. The Saints, who hired new coach Kellen Moore, appear set to hitch their wagon to 25-year-old rookie Tyler Shough, who spent seven seasons in the collegiate ranks. He’ll have to beat out Spencer Rattler, who had a strong offseason.

“That will be interesting because he’s in a battle, you know, with multiple people,” Davis said. “Spencer Rattler is there. Jake Haener is there. I would expect Shough to ultimately have a very good chance to win the job.”

Here’s a look at each team’s quarterback situation with training camp just a few weeks away:

What the Shough is going on?: Shough, who’s 6-foot-5 and 219 pounds, was drafted with the 40th overall pick in the second round.

He was the third quarterback taken in the draft after the Titans selected Cam Ward No. 1 overall and the Giants took Jaxson Dart (25th) overall.

He started at Oregon (2018-20) and played in 15 games, including five as Justin Herbert’s backup in 2019. He started seven games for the Ducks in 2020.

He transferred to Texas Tech and started the first four games before suffering a broken collarbone in 2021. He started five of seven games he played in 2022. He missed six games with a shoulder injury.

In 2023, he started four games before suffering a broken leg.

Last season, he started 12 games for Louisville and was named All-ACC honorable mention. He completed 63.2% of his passes for 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns and had just six interceptions for the Cardinals.

“There is no doubt about his talent,” NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks said. “He bounced around. He went from Oregon to Texas Tech and Louisville. Everyone took him because of the talent.”

Shough started to turn some heads at the Senior Bowl in Mobile.

“When you saw him spin it, it was pretty,” Brooks said. “It looks great. It lines up.”

Shough jumped back on the NFL radar with his strong season at Louisville.

“He’s serious about what he’s doing,” Davis said. “It’s going to be a heck of a battle. Spencer Rattler is serious and intentional. I don’t know Haener as well, but he played for Jeff Tedford at Fresno State, so I know that he’s well-schooled and well-trained. It’s going to be a really interesting battle.”

The red flag was the injuries.

Since Bobby Hebert was an undrafted rookie, the Saints have never drafted a quarterback that went on to start a playoff game for them. Steve Walsh, Aaron Brooks and Brees were not original Saints. Brees took the Saints to the playoffs nine times, winning the Super Bowl after the 2009 regular season.

The Saints also have Hunter Dekkers on the roster. Dekkers, who backed up Brock Purdy at Iowa State in 2020 and 2021, is a long shot.

“Here’s what I really like about (Shough), and for some people it seems like it’s a minor thing, but to me it’s a major thing,” Davis said. “He’s got three different degrees to go with his experience.”

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Penix takes over for Cousins: Penix had the Falcons on the verge of a playoff berth after winning his first start and pushing the team to overtime against the Commanders.

However, he wasn’t able to overcome a leaky defense and some weak field-goal kicking.

Penix and the Falcons put up 38 points in the regular-season finale, but the defense did a complete no-show with their faint playoff hopes on life support.

Penix did enough for him to be named the starter over veteran Kirk Cousins.

Penix, who was drafted eighth overall in 2024, completed 61 of 105 passes (58.1%) for 775 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He finished with a passer rating of 78.9.

The Falcons amassed 35 first downs passing under Penix.

Cousins, Easton Stick and Emory Jones are the other quarterbacks on the roster.

“He’s a little bit older, confident kid,” Davis said of Penix. “I expect really good things from him. No worries about who the starter is now.”

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Mirage or a real breakthrough?: Young had a horrible rookie season and was off to a poor start when he was benched last season.

When he returned to the lineup, Young played some respectable football, including a 44-38 overtime victory against the Falcons in the regular-season finale.

He also had strong games against the Eagles and Chiefs, who were on their ways to the Super Bowl, respectively.

So, who’s the real player? The one who struggled as a rookie or the one who hung with the Chiefs and Eagles and lit up the Falcons?

“I feel like it was a breakthrough,” Davis said. “The one that convinced me the most was the Kansas City game. The numbers weren’t huge, but go back and watch the third downs. Watch how much pressure (Chiefs’ defensive coordinator Steve) Spagnuolo tried to put on him. I didn’t believe Spags thought this kid was going to keep making plays. But he did. He hung in there.”

The Falcons needed to beat the Panthers and hope that the Saints could beat the Bucs to reach the playoffs. Young accounted for five touchdowns (three passing, two rushing).

“In the game that Atlanta had to have, that was the best game that he’s played (in the NFL),” Davis said. “I don’t think it was a mirage. I think he handled a really tough situation better than most people would have handled it. Now, he has a chance to move forward.”

The Panthers drafted wide receiver Tetairoa McMillian with the eighth overall pick to give Young a new weapon, but there still are skeptics.

“They drafted Tetairoa McMillion which was a clear sign that they want to continue living (with) some of these vertical, downfield balls,” said ESPN analyst Ben Solak on the NFL Daily podcast recently. “It’s a thin needle to thread. I’m cautiously optimistic, but I still have my doubts about Bryce Young going into Year 3.”

The Panthers re-signed Andy Dalton to return as Young’s backup. Ethan Garbers and Jack Plummer also are on the roster.

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Baker the touchdown maker: Mayfield, 30, is coming off a 41-TD season and has helped to stabilize things after the retirement of Tom Brady.

The Bucs want to see him take fewer sacks (40 last season) and throw fewer interceptions (16). He’ll have to operate under new offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard after Liam Coen landed the Jacksonville job.

“I’ve always felt that he had this old-school quality to him,” Davis said. “Plays hurt. Plays through everything and answers the bell. He did that in Cleveland and they held it against him.”

After cups of coffee with the Panthers and Rams, Mayfield landed with the Bucs in 2023. “Tampa suits him perfectly and he suits Tampa perfectly,” Davis said. “People rally around him. He galvanizes the team. Players want to play for him and with him. That’s a big deal.”

The Bucs have won the past four NFC South titles.

“He’s a big reason why they are continuing to win division titles,” Davis said. “Brady was one thing, but he hasn’t dropped it since then. In big games and at big times the kid shows up. I’m a big Mayfield fan.”

Untested Kyle Trask is the backup. Quarterbacks Connor Bazelak and Michael Pratt are also on the roster.