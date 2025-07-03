He joins forward Daeqwon Plowden as one of the Hawks’ two-way players. Ndiaye’s signing leaves the Hawks with just one available two-way slot on their roster unless they waive someone before the regular season begins in October.

A native of Senegal, Ndiaye made his first team debut for Real Madrid on Sept. 12, 2021, in a win over Barcelona.

Ndiaye will suit up for the Hawks when they head to Las Vegas for NBA Summer League. The Hawks kick off Summer League against the Heat on Friday, July 11.

Here’s a look at what the Hawks’ roster currently looks like.

In

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (signing pending)

Kobe Bufkin

Dyson Daniels

Mouhamed Gueye (not guaranteed)

Jalen Johnson

Luke Kennard (signing pending)

Vit Krejci (not guaranteed)

Asa Newell

Onyeka Okongwu

Kristaps Porzingis (trade to Hawks pending)

Zaccharie Risacher

Trae Young

Two-Way players

Eli Ndiaye

Daeqwon Plowden

Options tendered

Jacob Toppin (restricted)

Keaton Wallace (restricted)

TBD

Garrison Mathews (unrestricted)

Out