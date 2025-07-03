The Hawks announced that they signed undrafted free agent Eli Ndiaye (pronounced el-lee EN-jai) on Thursday.
The addition of Ndiaye to the roster was first reported last Thursday following the second round of the NBA draft.
Ndiaye appeared in 65 games, making appearances in several leagues, including ACB, EuroLeague, Spanish Cup and ACB SuperCup, with Real Madrid (Spain) during the 2024-25 season. He averaged 3.6 points and 2.6 rebounds
He joins forward Daeqwon Plowden as one of the Hawks’ two-way players. Ndiaye’s signing leaves the Hawks with just one available two-way slot on their roster unless they waive someone before the regular season begins in October.
A native of Senegal, Ndiaye made his first team debut for Real Madrid on Sept. 12, 2021, in a win over Barcelona.
Ndiaye will suit up for the Hawks when they head to Las Vegas for NBA Summer League. The Hawks kick off Summer League against the Heat on Friday, July 11.
Here’s a look at what the Hawks’ roster currently looks like.
In
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker (signing pending)
- Kobe Bufkin
- Dyson Daniels
- Mouhamed Gueye (not guaranteed)
- Jalen Johnson
- Luke Kennard (signing pending)
- Vit Krejci (not guaranteed)
- Asa Newell
- Onyeka Okongwu
- Kristaps Porzingis (trade to Hawks pending)
- Zaccharie Risacher
- Trae Young
Two-Way players
- Eli Ndiaye
- Daeqwon Plowden
Options tendered
- Jacob Toppin (restricted)
- Keaton Wallace (restricted)
TBD
- Garrison Mathews (unrestricted)
Out
- Dominick Barlow (Hawks declined team option)
- Clint Capela (agreed to terms with Rockets)
- Caris LeVert (agreed to terms with Pistons)
- Terance Mann (trade pending to Nets)
- Larry Nance Jr. (agreed to terms with Cavaliers)
- Georges Niang (trade pending to Celtics)
