Defensive end at Hillgrove High commits to Georgia Tech

Chris Carbin is a rising senior at Hillgrove High.
Hillgrove’s Daniel Okonkwo (left) and Chris Carbin (right) wrap Harrison’s Xavier Hill (center) up in a tackle in the second half of a game. Carbin will be playing for Georgia Tech (Daniel Varnado for the AJC 2023)
By
1 hour ago

The Georgia Tech football program received a commitment from another in-state prospect.

Chris Carbin, a rising senior at Hillgrove High School, announced on his Instagram page Friday he intends to play for the Yellow Jackets in 2026. Carbin is a 6-foot-4, 236-pound defensive end and is considered a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite.

With almost 40 scholarship offers, Carbin chose Tech over Mississippi State, Baylor, Louisville and Virginia Tech. He had 49 tackles (nine for a loss) and six sacks with an interception and a fumble recovery.

Carbin joins tight ends Nathan Agyemang (Kell) and Jack Richerson (Marist); punter Jonathan Genty (Blessed Trinity); linebacker Kymani Morales (Fort Lauderdale, Florida); defensive lineman Alex Willis (Orlando, Florida); offensive linemen Bear Fretwell (Southeast Bulloch High) and Courtlin and Courtney Heard (East Coweta); wide receivers Jaffars Jean-Noel (Fort Lauderdale, Florida), Kentrell Davis (Birmingham, Alabama), Isaac Obrokta (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee), Jeremy Winston Jr. (Rome) and Darnell Collins (Rome); running back Xavier Rucker (Allatoona); defensive backs Jaedyn Terry (Manchester), Traeviss Stevenson (Brooks County) and Ladarrious Crumity (Madison, Florida); and linebacker CJ Gamble (Carrollton) as part of Tech’s ’26 recruiting class.

Tech’s recruiting class ranks 12th among ACC programs and 42nd nationally.

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

