The Georgia Tech football program received a commitment from another in-state prospect.

Chris Carbin, a rising senior at Hillgrove High School, announced on his Instagram page Friday he intends to play for the Yellow Jackets in 2026. Carbin is a 6-foot-4, 236-pound defensive end and is considered a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite.

With almost 40 scholarship offers, Carbin chose Tech over Mississippi State, Baylor, Louisville and Virginia Tech. He had 49 tackles (nine for a loss) and six sacks with an interception and a fumble recovery.