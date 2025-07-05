Knotts noticed a “huge leap” in Kari’s development this season.

“People were constantly saying, ‘She’s a great athlete, she’s a superstar, she’s a generational player,’ but I didn’t know what that really meant until maybe this year.”

Kari, a rising freshman at The Lovett School, recently became the youngest member of Team USA’s U19 squad. From that group, she was one of 12 selected for the U.S. roster for the Pan American Cup, which took place in Kingston, Ontario, in Canada, and helped America to a first-place finish in Saturday’s gold medal match.

Kari was named the tournament’s most valuable player and had 24 points, 19 kills, three aces and two blocks in the 3-0 win vs. Mexico on Sunday. She was also named the tournament’s best spiker.

“It was so much fun,” Kari said. “It was really competitive, playing with the best players across the country. It was a really good learning experience. It helped me grow as a person."

Obviously Kari’s measurables make themselves known, but her coach for Team USA, Jamie Morrison, spoke to her motivation level.

"I think there’s a volleyball piece and a physical piece, and that obviously stands out for someone her age,“ Morrison said. ”You often forget how old she is, but I think that there’s something inside, a drive, a motor that’s unique, that’s a little bit different, and I think for me if she stays humble through all of the attention that she’s getting and uses that drive, the sky’s the limit for her."

Kari started playing volleyball at the local YMCA when she was about 8 years old.

Despite all the “you must play basketball” comments she hears because of her height, that’s the one sport Kari didn’t try out for at the risk of introducing too much competition between her two younger brothers, both of whom already played basketball. She tried gymnastics, softball, flag football, tennis, soccer, swimming and track, but with her height, volleyball was the perfect fit.

Fast forward to now, and Kari has helped her club team, A5, to consistent success, including a win at the 2025 Triple Crown Championship (with Kari bringing home MVP).

If you watch her play, club coach Helen Walker said, the first thing to jump out might be her sheer physical ability, particularly how high she can jump and the power behind her hits.

“But really, what makes her special is how all-around she is,” Walker said. “She can really, at 14 years old, she can do everything. Blocking, hitting, setting, defense, back row pass, everything. She hits back row attack at really like a college level. … Based on my experience, she’s one of a kind. She’s a unicorn.”

Walker also spoke to Kari’s drive.

“The young players who look up to her, I always want them to remember that Kari works really hard,” Walker said. “She has very high expectations of herself and she puts that into action. So she works very hard and is very humble. … She’s a very good player, but she really betters her team. And she really always tries to help her teammates. So I think that’s the quality I want everybody to know, other than her volleyball ability, because talent is one thing, character is another thing.”

Kari inherited most of her height from her dad, Larry Knotts who is 6-foot-5 and played basketball at Washington Adventist University, formerly Columbia Union College. Her mom stands at 5-foot-9.

“At first I was like, like sometimes when I watch her play, I’m like, ‘She did that,’” her dad said. “And I’m in like, awe. I can’t believe she did that. I’m like, ‘Wow.’”

On Mondays, Kari trains with her dad. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, she practices with her club team. On Fridays she works with a personal trainer, and Saturday or Sunday is usually another team training. Wednesday is an off day.

It’s a packed schedule, and she misses out on time with friends on occasion, but for Kari, it pays off.

"Sometimes I’m a little frustrated, but then I see all the effort and hard work I’m putting in, so it’s worth it in the end,” she said.

Despite all the attention coming her way, her parents work to keep her grounded and make sure she knows her whole identity isn’t rooted in the sport.

"I think we just kind of tell her that this is a blessing. … That you have this talent that God has given you, and that you should work your craft, and if you love it, and you just continue with your craft, you be kind to people, you’re nice to people,“ her mom said.

Kari’s volleyball goals are lofty, hoping to win a championship in college and one day to make the Olympic team.

“It’s just like the first step to my journey there,” she said of making the Team USA squad.