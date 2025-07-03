Asa Newell officially is a member of the Hawks. The team announced Thursday that they signed the 23rd overall pick in the NBA draft to a rookie deal.

According to Spotrac, a website specializing in sports contract information, the deal would be a four-year, $16.2 million contract, with club options in Years 3 and 4.

The Hawks acquired Newell’s draft rights on draft night (June 25) when they traded the No. 13 pick to Pelicans. The Hawks also received a 2026 first-round draft pick (most favorable of the Pelicans and the Bucks).