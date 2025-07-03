Asa Newell officially is a member of the Hawks. The team announced Thursday that they signed the 23rd overall pick in the NBA draft to a rookie deal.
According to Spotrac, a website specializing in sports contract information, the deal would be a four-year, $16.2 million contract, with club options in Years 3 and 4.
The Hawks acquired Newell’s draft rights on draft night (June 25) when they traded the No. 13 pick to Pelicans. The Hawks also received a 2026 first-round draft pick (most favorable of the Pelicans and the Bucks).
In 33 games (all starts) with the Georgia Bulldogs, Newell averaged 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, one steal and one block per game while shooting 54.3% from the floor. He earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors four times last season, matching former Bulldogs and current Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards’ program record set in 2019-20.
Newell became the first freshman to lead Georgia in scoring and rebounding since Jumaine Jones in 1997-98.
Here’s a look at what the Hawks’ roster currently looks like.
In
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker (signing pending)
- Kobe Bufkin
- Dyson Daniels
- Mouhamed Gueye (not guaranteed)
- Jalen Johnson
- Luke Kennard (signing pending)
- Vit Krejci (not guaranteed)
- Asa Newell
- Onyeka Okongwu
- Kristaps Porzingis (trade to Hawks pending)
- Zaccharie Risacher
- Trae Young
Options tendered
- Jacob Toppin (restricted)
- Keaton Wallace (restricted)
TBD
- Garrison Mathews (unrestricted)
Out
- Dominick Barlow (Hawks declined team option)
- Clint Capela (agreed to terms with Rockets)
- Caris LeVert (agreed to terms with Pistons)
- Terance Mann (trade pending to Nets)
- Larry Nance Jr. (agreed to terms with Cavaliers)
- Georges Niang (trade pending to Celtics)
