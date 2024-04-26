A.M. ATL: Uproar at Emory

Morning, y’all! The weather should be gorgeous today and through the weekend, with high temperatures hovering around 80 degrees. Still looking for something to do? Here are some ideas.

Today’s newsletter also offers the latest on Rico Wade’s funeral, Donald Trump’s immunity claims and the Falcons’ ... interesting decision to select a quarterback in the first-round of the NFL Draft.

But first: a national movement comes to Atlanta.

CAMPUS CRACKDOWN

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Atlanta’s Emory University joined the ranks of college campuses with pro-Palestinian encampments yesterday, a maneuver that drew a quick, chaotic response from law enforcement.

Here’s what we know, including a unique local angle to the national movement.

What happened: Several dozen protesters (a group described as students and nonstudents) set up camp on Emory’s quad early Thursday morning. The university said they ignored orders to disperse. So a few hours in, Atlanta police and the Georgia State Patrol responded.

APD said officers used chemical irritants to scatter the crowd. One social media video appeared to show a GSP trooper using a Taser on a restrained protester as others fled. Photos here.

Early in the day, Emory officials suggested outsiders caused the commotion. They later said police arrested 28 people — including 20 “members of the Emory community.” At least two are professors.

By evening, hundreds of protesters returned to the quad. They rallied near the Candler School of Theology, encountered police again and vowed to return this morning.

What protesters want: Big picture, protesters like those at Emory call for an end to Israel’s war in Gaza, which has left tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians dead.

Locally, they say they want Emory and other universities to cut any ties to Israel. That includes relationships with companies involved in Israel’s war efforts and participation in the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange program, or GILEE, in which local police agencies train with Israeli forces.

The training center connection: Local protest groups also tied the effort to Atlanta’s controversial public safety training center, which they see as inspired by the Israel Defense Force’s Urban Warfare Training Center.

Emory President Greg Fenves and other university leaders also serve on the board of the Atlanta Committee for Progress, which spearheaded fundraising for the training center.

The response: A group of Democratic state lawmakers called the police response “a dangerous escalation to protests which were by all accounts peaceful and nonviolent.” The ACLU of Georgia said “the freedom to protest without retribution is essential to our democracy.”

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, a Republican, called the protesters “pro-terrorist radicals and liberal anarchists.” Gov. Brian Kemp accused them of “promoting terrorism and extremism that threatens the safety of students.”

Alyssa Achiron, vice president of Emory’s Jewish Law Student Association, organized a Thursday night counter-rally that drew a few dozen people.

“I think everyone should protest, I think everyone has an opinion, but I don’t think that people should be nasty,” she said.

EVERLASTING LEGACY

Credit: File photo/Shannon McCollum Credit: File photo/Shannon McCollum

Legendary Atlanta hip-hop producer Rico Wade will be memorialized in a private ceremony today at Ebenezer Baptist Church. To mark the occasion, the AJC’s Gavin Godfrey talked with friends and loved ones about Wade’s other sides: the foodie, the sports fan, the font of encouragement.

“A part of Atlanta died when he died,” one friend said. “He was that connection, that energetic soul of Atlanta that gave people hope.”

MORE TOP STORIES

» Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Atlanta again on Monday. She’s expected to deliver a speech on improving economic opportunities for Black men.

» Tax breaks driven by Fulton County’s controversial development authority are revving back up again.

» A busy stretch of North Druid Hills Road between Buford Highway and I-85 will close for 90 days. Ramps from Ga. 400 and I-285 onto the Glenridge Connector are closing for several weeks, too.

ONE FAMILY’S JOURNEY

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

In his latest piece, the AJC’s Lautaro Grinspan traces a Venezuelan family’s harrowing journey to Georgia and the struggles they still face.

“We just want to get some stability somewhere to go out and look for work,” one family member said. “Just a roof is all we need help with.”

IMMUNITY DEBATE

During Thursday’s oral arguments at the U.S. Supreme Court, justices appeared skeptical of former President Donald Trump’s claims of immunity from prosecution. The timing of their eventual ruling will have a huge impact on Trump’s Fulton County case.

» McAfee challenger out of contention for Fulton judicial race

WEINSTEIN REVERSAL

A New York appeals court overturned the 2020 rape conviction of ex-movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, ordering a new trial. Weinstein remains jailed, however, because of a separate conviction in Los Angeles.

WITH THE 8TH OVERALL PICK...

Credit: Ryan Sun/AP Credit: Ryan Sun/AP

... in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons selected Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. The team just recently signed free agent QB Kirk Cousins to a big contract, so consider many experts, most fans and AJC columnist Michael Cunningham perplexed.

BIG WEEKEND SERIES

The Braves’ start a weekend home series with the Cleveland Guardians tonight (7:20 p.m. on Bally Sports South). Second baseman Ozzie Albies appears set to return to the lineup.

GOOD EATS

Coming soon to Sandy Springs: Nana’s Chicken-n-Waffles.

Review: New Mediterranean eatery Ela (1186 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta) is delightful.

ON THIS DATE

April 26, 1955

The Georgia Association of County Commissioners urged the General Assembly to add the Confederate battle emblem to the official state flag.

The change took place the following year and lasted until 2001, when it was replaced by a short-lived version with a blue background and the state seal. The state reverted to a different version of the Confederate stars and bars in 2003.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

AJC photographer Natrice Miller captured Joshua Frank, president of Kennesaw State’s Pi Kappa Phi fraternity, enjoying a trip to the dunk tank. The event helped raise funds for a scholarship in honor of recent graduate Harrison Olvey, who was killed last year while working as a valet in Buckhead.

ONE MORE THING

