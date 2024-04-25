Looking for something fun to do in metro Atlanta this weekend? Walk, run or ride to benefit Grady Health System, and you’ll be treated to a Pop-Up on the Plaza celebration when you finish. You can also skip the exercise and go straight to the party. In addition, you can head to TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth to see a PGA Tour Championship golf tournament.

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Intown Atlanta

Move for Grady

Saturday, April 27. $40 and up. Georgia State Center Parc Stadium, 755 Hank Aaron Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-489-1550.

Ride, run or walk at your own pace for a variety of distances and stay for the Pop-Up on the Plaza finish line celebration. You can also buy a guest ticket and come for the celebration only. All proceeds benefit Grady Health System.

Fox Gives benefit concert

7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 28. $40 and up. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 855-285-8499.

See performances by the Indigo Girls and Charlie Starr with Benji Shanks of Blackberry Smoke, with special appearances by Matthew Sweet and Shawn Mullins. This benefit concert helps support the preservation of Georgia’s historic theaters, and enhances the Fox’s educational and community partnerships.

Atlanta Seafood Festival

1-5 p.m. Saturday, April 27. $55 in advance, $65 at the gate. Atlantic Station Pinnacle Site, 241 20th St., Atlanta.

Enjoy seafood, beer, wine, mimosas, seltzer, live music and music from DJ Q-Tip. Tickets include entry, entertainment, a souvenir cup and alcohol samples. Food costs extra.

Cobb

Taste of Marietta

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, April 28. Free admission, but doesn’t include food “tastes,” which range from $2 to $9, drinks and some kids’ activities. Historic Marietta Square, 99 S. Park Square NE, Marietta. 770-429-1115.

Sample food from local restaurants, enjoy live music and culinary demonstrations, and let your children have fun in Kids Alley.

Family Concert: Carnival of the Animals

4-5 p.m. Saturday, April 27. $11.10. Marietta Performing Arts Center, 1171 Whitlock Ave. NW, Marietta. 770-615-2908.

Bring your kids for a family friendly performance by the Georgia Symphony Orchestra. Children are free to dress up as animals, and can get hands-on with a variety of musical instruments in the lobby for up to 30 minutes before or after the concert.

Annual plant sale

8-9 a.m. members only, 9 a.m.-noon general public. Saturday, April 27. Free admission. Smith-Gilbert Gardens, 2382 Pine Mountain Road, Kennesaw. 770-919-0248.

Buy plants for your home garden and learn which ones will thrive in your yard.

DeKalb

Autism Awareness Walk

1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 27. Browns Mill Park, 4929 Browns Mill Road, Stonecrest. 770-224-0200.

Join the city of Stonecrest’s Autism Awareness Walk to help promote community awareness, inclusion and education while fostering friendships.

🌟 Final Artist Spotlight! 🎨✨ 🎨 Today we're thrilled to shine the spotlight on the incredibly talented Kaiaghok -... Posted by ARTucker on Tuesday, April 23, 2024

ARTucker

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 27. Church Street Green Space, 4316 Church St., Tucker.

Head to this family friendly arts festival of 40 booths with the works of local artists, live performances, food trucks, an interactive chalk wall, free face painting and a kids’ activities area.

Wylde Center’s Beer Garden and Silent Auction

5-8 p.m. Saturday, April 27. $75 general admission, $125 VIP. Decatur Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive, Decatur. 404-371-1920.

Bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy live music, lawn games, small bites, fresh brews and a silent auction filled with art, event tickets and more.

North Fulton

Home by Dark Brooke Street Park Concert Series

7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27. Free. Brooke Street Park, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta. 678-665-0040.

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and a picnic if you’d like before settling in for a concert from Janelle Arthur and Nicole Witt.

Alpharetta Library Storytelling Festival

10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, April 27. Alpharetta Branch, 10 Park Plaza, Alpharetta. 404-613-6735.

Join the Alpharetta Library for an all-day event with multiple programs surrounding the storytelling theme for adults and children. They include a Puppets Around the World presentation with Center for Puppetry Arts and a Shakespeare Tavern acting workshop.

Have you registered for the Bike Roswell Mayor's Ride on, yet? Registration increases after 3/31! Ride day and Roswell Moves take place Sunday 4/24! pic.twitter.com/fuKoL3rz8Q — Bike Roswell (@BikeRoswell) March 23, 2022

Roswell Moves

8 a.m. Mayor’s Ride, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. activities. Sunday, April 28. Free except for the Mayor’s Ride, which is $55. Mayor’s Ride starts at City Hall, 38 Hill St., Roswell. Festival on Canton Street in Roswell.

Start your Sunday with the bike ride and then head to the other Roswell Moves activities. These include live music, professional chalk artist demonstrations and a family bike parade.

Gwinnett

Mitsubishi Electric Classic

Continuing Friday, April 26, through Sunday, April 28. $20 and up. $10 parking. TPC Sugarloaf, 2595 Sugarloaf Club Drive, Duluth. 470-639-8243.

Watch Miguel Ángel Jiménez, Stewart Cink, Ernie Els, Bernhard Langer, Steve Stricker, Vijay Singh, Jim Furyk and other golfers in the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, which benefits local charities.

Pet Paw-ty

5-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 26. JB Williams Park, Levengood Pavilion, 4935 Five Forks Trickum Road, Lilburn. 678-277-0179.

Bring your furry and fluffy friends for a paw-ty with games, contests and local vendors.

“Kiss Me Kate”

Continuing 7 p.m. Friday, April 26, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 27. $15-$35. Lawrenceville Arts Center, 125 N. Clayton St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222.

Watch a performance of the classic musical comedy “Kiss Me Kate,” complete with show-stopping dance numbers.