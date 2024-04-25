Arts and Culture

Quavo’s Huncho Day returns with greater focus on gun violence prevention

The rapper’s annual celebration kicks off Sunday, April 28.
Atlanta-based hit rapper Quavo surprised fans with a performance of his unreleased song "Who Wit Me" on top of the Braves’ dugout during the game against the New York Yankees at Truist Park on Tuesday, Aug.15, 2023, in Atlanta. (Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr. / Atlanta Braves)

Atlanta-based hit rapper Quavo surprised fans with a performance of his unreleased song "Who Wit Me" on top of the Braves' dugout during the game against the New York Yankees at Truist Park on Tuesday, Aug.15, 2023, in Atlanta. (Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr. / Atlanta Braves)
31 minutes ago

Quavo is bringing his popular Huncho Day celebration back to his hometown. The Gwinnett County native’s seventh annual sports event will expand its scope to include both football and basketball exhibition games and a greater focus on Quavo’s advocacy for reducing gun violence.

Since 2018, the rapper and philanthropist has partnered with Legends to host the family-friendly event and celebrity football game to give back to his community. For the first time, this year’s event, taking place on April 28 at his alma mater Berkmar High School in Lilburn, will feature basketball and football youth clinics sponsored by the Atlanta Hawks and the Atlanta Falcons.

Huncho Day will also include a social impact hub, powered by Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund. The new hub will include a variety of civic and community organizations that’ll provide resources to the Atlanta community, primarily centering gun violence prevention. Those organizations are the Tender Foundation, Live Free, HOPE Hustlers, Community Justice Action Fund and more. Sponsored by the rapper’s nonprofits ― Quavo Cares and the Rocket Foundation — this year’s Huncho Day will benefit Rocket Camp, a 10-week summer violence intervention program for youth ages 13-17.

Last month, Quavo launched his Spark Grants program to award $100,000 to Atlanta organizations working to combat gun violence. The ten winners of the grant will be announced on June 18, the birthday of the late Atlanta rapper Takeoff. The Migos rapper, who was also Quavo’s nephew, died after a shooting at a Houston bowling alley in 2022.

“I am honored to launch this grant program to honor Take and the countless families that have been affected by gun violence,” Quavo said in a statement about Spark Grants. “There is a lot of important work going on in ATL right now, and part of our mission is to uplift these organizations and support them to help save more lives.”

Admission to Huncho Day is free, but attendees are required to RSVP via this link. Celebrities set to attend Huncho Day include Louisiana State University basketball player Flau’jae Johnson, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Ray McCloud III, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, comedian and actor Lil Rel Howery, Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree and former NBA Champion Stephen Jackson.

IF YOU GO

Huncho Day

1-5 p.m. April 28. Free admission, but attendees can RSVP via tinyurl.com/n54r32af. Berkmar High School, 405 Pleasant Hill Road, Lilburn.

Rapper Quavo brings gun violence advocacy to Congress, White House

Quavo hosts farmers market for Atlanta families for Thanksgiving

DeAsia is an award-winning music and culture journalist whose work has been featured in Pitchfork, NPR Music, Teen Vogue and more. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture, and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic.

Indian migrant dies in Georgia ICE detention

