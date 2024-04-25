Quavo’s Huncho Day returns with greater focus on gun violence prevention

Quavo is bringing his popular Huncho Day celebration back to his hometown. The Gwinnett County native’s seventh annual sports event will expand its scope to include both football and basketball exhibition games and a greater focus on Quavo’s advocacy for reducing gun violence.
Since 2018, the rapper and philanthropist has partnered with Legends to host the family-friendly event and celebrity football game to give back to his community. For the first time, this year’s event, taking place on April 28 at his alma mater Berkmar High School in Lilburn, will feature basketball and football youth clinics sponsored by the Atlanta Hawks and the Atlanta Falcons.
Huncho Day will also include a social impact hub, powered by Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund. The new hub will include a variety of civic and community organizations that’ll provide resources to the Atlanta community, primarily centering gun violence prevention. Those organizations are the Tender Foundation, Live Free, HOPE Hustlers, Community Justice Action Fund and more. Sponsored by the rapper’s nonprofits ― Quavo Cares and the Rocket Foundation — this year’s Huncho Day will benefit Rocket Camp, a 10-week summer violence intervention program for youth ages 13-17.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Last month, Quavo launched his Spark Grants program to award $100,000 to Atlanta organizations working to combat gun violence. The ten winners of the grant will be announced on June 18, the birthday of the late Atlanta rapper Takeoff. The Migos rapper, who was also Quavo’s nephew, died after a shooting at a Houston bowling alley in 2022.
“I am honored to launch this grant program to honor Take and the countless families that have been affected by gun violence,” Quavo said in a statement about Spark Grants. “There is a lot of important work going on in ATL right now, and part of our mission is to uplift these organizations and support them to help save more lives.”
Admission to Huncho Day is free, but attendees are required to RSVP via this link. Celebrities set to attend Huncho Day include Louisiana State University basketball player Flau’jae Johnson, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Ray McCloud III, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, comedian and actor Lil Rel Howery, Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree and former NBA Champion Stephen Jackson.
Huncho Day
1-5 p.m. April 28. Free admission, but attendees can RSVP via tinyurl.com/n54r32af. Berkmar High School, 405 Pleasant Hill Road, Lilburn.
