Quavo’s Huncho Day returns with greater focus on gun violence prevention

Quavo is bringing his popular Huncho Day celebration back to his hometown. The Gwinnett County native’s seventh annual sports event will expand its scope to include both football and basketball exhibition games and a greater focus on Quavo’s advocacy for reducing gun violence.

Since 2018, the rapper and philanthropist has partnered with Legends to host the family-friendly event and celebrity football game to give back to his community. For the first time, this year’s event, taking place on April 28 at his alma mater Berkmar High School in Lilburn, will feature basketball and football youth clinics sponsored by the Atlanta Hawks and the Atlanta Falcons.

Huncho Day will also include a social impact hub, powered by Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund. The new hub will include a variety of civic and community organizations that’ll provide resources to the Atlanta community, primarily centering gun violence prevention. Those organizations are the Tender Foundation, Live Free, HOPE Hustlers, Community Justice Action Fund and more. Sponsored by the rapper’s nonprofits ― Quavo Cares and the Rocket Foundation — this year’s Huncho Day will benefit Rocket Camp, a 10-week summer violence intervention program for youth ages 13-17.