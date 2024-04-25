Atlanta Braves

Ken Griffey Sr., Glenn Hubbard available for autographs Sunday

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By AJC Sports
30 minutes ago

What you need to know about the upcoming three-game series between the Guardians and the Braves at Truist Park on Friday-Sunday.

FRIDAY, 7:20 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTH

Gates open: 5:30 p.m.

National anthem: Cheatham Hill Elementary School

Pitching matchup: Chris Sale vs. Logan Allen

SATURDAY, 7:20 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTH

Gates open: 4:30 p.m.

National anthem: Cotton Indian Elementary & Flippen Elementary

Pitching matchup: Charlie Morton vs. Tanner Bibee

SUNDAY, 1:35 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTH

Gates open: 11:30 a.m.

Giveaways: Blooper mascot party at Hope & Will’s Sandlot. Paint a Blooper bobblehead for the first 3,000 kids in attendance. Alumni weekend with former Braves Ken Griffey Sr. and Glenn Hubbard available for autographs at the Georgia Power Pavilion at 11:30 a.m.

National anthem: Fair Oaks Elementary & Rocky Mount Elementary

Pitching matchup: Bryce Elder vs. RH Ben Lively

