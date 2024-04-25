Ken Griffey Sr., Glenn Hubbard available for autographs Sunday

What you need to know about the upcoming three-game series between the Guardians and the Braves at Truist Park on Friday-Sunday.
FRIDAY, 7:20 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTH
Gates open: 5:30 p.m.
National anthem: Cheatham Hill Elementary School
Pitching matchup: Chris Sale vs. Logan Allen
SATURDAY, 7:20 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTH
Gates open: 4:30 p.m.
National anthem: Cotton Indian Elementary & Flippen Elementary
Pitching matchup: Charlie Morton vs. Tanner Bibee
SUNDAY, 1:35 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTH
Gates open: 11:30 a.m.
Giveaways: Blooper mascot party at Hope & Will’s Sandlot. Paint a Blooper bobblehead for the first 3,000 kids in attendance. Alumni weekend with former Braves Ken Griffey Sr. and Glenn Hubbard available for autographs at the Georgia Power Pavilion at 11:30 a.m.
National anthem: Fair Oaks Elementary & Rocky Mount Elementary
Pitching matchup: Bryce Elder vs. RH Ben Lively
