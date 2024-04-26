Top defensive players still available to Falcons on Day 2 of draft

OK, the Falcons surprised us all with their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft by taking quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. with the eighth overall pick. It was, let’s just say, interesting after the team signed Kirk Cousins to a big free-agent contract this year.

While most thought defense was the franchise’s primary need – specifically pass rusher and cornerback - the Falcons went offense in the first round for the fourth straight year (and seven out of the past eight drafts).

Friday may be the Falcons’ chance to look to the other side of the ball. They have three picks in the second and third rounds. They are slated to pick No. 43 in the second (the 11th pick of the round) and Nos. 74 and 79 in the third (the 10 and 15th of the round).

Here are 15 of the top defensive players still available:

Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Ennis Rakestraw, Jr., CB, Missouri

Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State

Marshawn Kneeland, Edge, Western Michigan

Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

Junior Colson, CB, Michigan

Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia

Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan

Payton Wilson, LB, North Carolina State

Max Melton, CB, Rutgers

Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan

Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky

Chris Braswell, Edge, Alabama