Atlanta Falcons

Top defensive players still available to Falcons on Day 2 of draft

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) runs back a punt return during the second half against Michigan State at Kinnick Stadium on Sept. 30, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Matthew Holst/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) runs back a punt return during the second half against Michigan State at Kinnick Stadium on Sept. 30, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Matthew Holst/Getty Images/TNS)
By AJC Sports
16 minutes ago

OK, the Falcons surprised us all with their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft by taking quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. with the eighth overall pick. It was, let’s just say, interesting after the team signed Kirk Cousins to a big free-agent contract this year.

While most thought defense was the franchise’s primary need – specifically pass rusher and cornerback - the Falcons went offense in the first round for the fourth straight year (and seven out of the past eight drafts).

Friday may be the Falcons’ chance to look to the other side of the ball. They have three picks in the second and third rounds. They are slated to pick No. 43 in the second (the 11th pick of the round) and Nos. 74 and 79 in the third (the 10 and 15th of the round).

Here are 15 of the top defensive players still available:

Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Ennis Rakestraw, Jr., CB, Missouri

Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State

Marshawn Kneeland, Edge, Western Michigan

Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

Junior Colson, CB, Michigan

Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia

Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan

Payton Wilson, LB, North Carolina State

Max Melton, CB, Rutgers

Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan

Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky

Chris Braswell, Edge, Alabama

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

College protests over war come to metro campuses

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

‘People die in the attempt:’ Migrant family recounts journey to Atlanta
20m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Developer tax breaks continue in Fulton after months of uncertainty
1h ago

Busy bridge on North Druid Hills Road closing tonight for 3 months
53m ago

Busy bridge on North Druid Hills Road closing tonight for 3 months
53m ago

Credit: File photo/Shannon McCollum

‘He believed in everybody’: The everlasting legacy of Atlanta’s Rico Wade
The Latest

Six quarterbacks taken in top 12 picks of NFL draft
Falcons’ draft bio: Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.
Falcons select quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in the NFL draft
Featured

Credit: AP

2024 NFL Draft: List of first round picks
Braves outright David Fletcher to Gwinnett, clear way for Ozzie Albies to return
How the Georgia and Arizona Trump election interference cases compare