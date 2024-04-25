Nana’s Chicken-n-Waffles to open second location in Sandy Springs

Waffle and brunch concept Nana’s Chicken-n-Waffles will open its second metro Atlanta location in July at the Prado shopping center in Sandy Springs.
Set to open at 5600 Roswell Road in the former Marlow’s Tavern space, Nana’s will serve an assortment of waffles with flavors like red velvet, banana nut, apple cinnamon and malted traditional, all of which arrive with hot butter syrup and can be paired with three fried chicken wings. Additional offerings include New Orleans-style beignets, Cajun shrimp and grits, breakfast biscuits, a catfish po’boy and sandwiches.
Owner Kelli Ferrell opened the first Nana’s Chicken-n-Waffles in Conyers in 2016, then relocated to McDonough in 2022. In addition to her restaurant, Ferrell has a cookbook, “Kooking with Kelli,” and a line of food products, including waffle mix, stone-ground Cajun grits and maple syrup with flakes of edible 24-karat gold.
The 2,800-square-foot space in Sandy Springs will look nearly identical to the McDonough location. A full-service wraparound patio will seat 25 to 30 guests, and a full bar will offer classic brunch cocktails like mimosas and bloody marys.
“It should smell like a breath of waffles when you walk in,” Ferrell said.
Keep an eye out for Nana’s secret menu, which features specials like the honey lobster sriracha waffle.
Nana’s Chicken-n-Waffles will join restaurants including Colonial Kitchen, Iron Age Korean BBQ and Genki Noodles and Sushi at the Prado.
Hours will be 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.
