Nana’s Chicken-n-Waffles to open second location in Sandy Springs

Owner Kelli Ferrell opened the first Nana’s Chicken-n-Waffles in Conyers in 2016, then relocated to McDonough in 2022. In addition to her restaurant, Ferrell has a cookbook, “Kooking with Kelli,” and a line of food products, including waffle mix, stone-ground Cajun grits and maple syrup with flakes of edible 24-karat gold.

The 2,800-square-foot space in Sandy Springs will look nearly identical to the McDonough location. A full-service wraparound patio will seat 25 to 30 guests, and a full bar will offer classic brunch cocktails like mimosas and bloody marys.

“It should smell like a breath of waffles when you walk in,” Ferrell said.

Keep an eye out for Nana’s secret menu, which features specials like the honey lobster sriracha waffle.

Nana’s Chicken-n-Waffles will join restaurants including Colonial Kitchen, Iron Age Korean BBQ and Genki Noodles and Sushi at the Prado.

Hours will be 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.

