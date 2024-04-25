Vice President Harris making yet another trip to Atlanta

She met with voting rights activists in Atlanta in January and the month prior attended the Celebration Bowl, the national championship game for football for historically Black colleges and universities.

Harris’ most recent trip to Georgia was in February, when she headlined a rally focused on reproductive rights.

Although the speech is billed as an official visit, Black men are a key constituent group for Harris and Biden as they seek another term in office. Polling has consistently shown that more Black men are open to supporting former President Donald Trump than in previous elections.

Politico Playbook spoke to a White House official who indicated Harris decided to launch this tour after speaking privately with Black men who told her the administration needed to do a better job sharing its economic message.

The White House in a news release said that Harris will highlight how the administration has implemented policies that have increased the numbers of Black-owned small businesses and how improvements in healthcare and infrastructure and in forgiving student loan debt have removed barriers to access and helped families build wealth.

“Vice President Harris will also outline additional steps that she and President Biden are taking to expand this work,” the release said.

Other unidentified White House officials, members of Congress and local leaders will join Harris. The administration has not said where in Atlanta her speech will take place.