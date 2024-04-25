BreakingNews
Vice President Harris making yet another trip to Atlanta
Politics

Vice President Harris making yet another trip to Atlanta

Vice President Kamala Harris will return to Atlanta on Monday to speak about economic opportunities for Black men. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Vice President Kamala Harris will return to Atlanta on Monday to speak about economic opportunities for Black men. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)
By
42 minutes ago

Vice President Kamala Harris is traveling to Atlanta on Monday to deliver a speech focused on ways she and President Joe Biden are working to improve economic opportunities for Black men.

Politico Playbook, which was the first to report on Harris’ visit, said she chose Georgia to kick off a multistate tour with a stop also planned in Detroit next week. Other dates will be announced later.

This will be Harris’12th trip as vice president to Georgia, a swing state that she and Biden carried in 2020 but one that will be harder for them to win again in 2024.

She met with voting rights activists in Atlanta in January and the month prior attended the Celebration Bowl, the national championship game for football for historically Black colleges and universities.

Harris’ most recent trip to Georgia was in February, when she headlined a rally focused on reproductive rights.

Although the speech is billed as an official visit, Black men are a key constituent group for Harris and Biden as they seek another term in office. Polling has consistently shown that more Black men are open to supporting former President Donald Trump than in previous elections.

Politico Playbook spoke to a White House official who indicated Harris decided to launch this tour after speaking privately with Black men who told her the administration needed to do a better job sharing its economic message.

The White House in a news release said that Harris will highlight how the administration has implemented policies that have increased the numbers of Black-owned small businesses and how improvements in healthcare and infrastructure and in forgiving student loan debt have removed barriers to access and helped families build wealth.

“Vice President Harris will also outline additional steps that she and President Biden are taking to expand this work,” the release said.

Other unidentified White House officials, members of Congress and local leaders will join Harris. The administration has not said where in Atlanta her speech will take place.

About the Author

Follow Tia Mitchell on facebookFollow Tia Mitchell on twitter

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Editors' Picks

Israel-Hamas war protesters clash with officers at Emory in Atlanta1h ago

Credit: Image by Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE
Worker rescued from trench at new Brookhaven city hall
44m ago

Credit: TNS

McAfee challenger out of contention for Fulton judicial race, judges rules
37m ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Metro Atlanta job growth solid in March

Credit: Ben Gray

Metro Atlanta job growth solid in March

Credit: TNS

Consumers warned against drinking raw milk as FDA studies bird flu
The Latest

Credit: AP

Supreme Court skeptical of Trump’s immunity argument
13m ago
McAfee challenger out of contention for Fulton judicial race, judges rules
37m ago
LISTEN: Incumbents appear to be dodging debates as primary approaches
Featured

Credit: TNS

Your Georgia guide to see (and hear) the Great Southern Brood of cicadas
Falcons had busy offseason leading to NFL draft
Archives: Eatonton couple ‘the unlikeliest of victims’ - The Lake Oconee case