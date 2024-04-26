Falcons select QB Michael Penix Jr. in the NFL draft

The Falcons sent a sizable entourage, including general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Raheem Morris, to Seattle to hold a private workout with Penix.

The Falcons made a similar trip to Austin, Texas, before selecting running back Bijan Robinson with the eighth overall pick last year.

John Nagy, the executive director of the Senior Bowl, noted that the Falcons had been doing a lot of work on Penix.

The Falcons signed Cousins to a four-year contract worth up to $180 million. Cousins is coming off Achilles surgery and is set to turn 36 before the season starts.

Penix, 23, would serve at least a couple of years under Cousins before taking over in a transition.

Penix started his career at Indiana before transferring to Washington. He finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting last season and eighth in 2022.

Penix passed for 13,741 yards, 96 touchdowns and 34 interceptions over his college career. He completed 63.6% of his passes and had a career passing rating of 146.6.

The private workout was a follow visit for the Falcons, who met with Penix at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Penix guided the Huskies to the College Football Playoff last season, as he had 36 touchdown passes. Like Cousins, he’s more of a pocket passer.

