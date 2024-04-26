BreakingNews
Falcons select QB Michael Penix Jr. in the NFL draft
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons select QB Michael Penix Jr. in the NFL draft

1 / 13
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. runs out to the field through purple smoke before an NCAA college football game against Oregon, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Seattle. The Falcons picked Penix 8th overall in the first round of the NFL draft. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
By
49 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — With the eighth overall pick in the NFL draft Thursday, the Falcons selected Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

The Falcons selected offensive players in tight end Kyle Pitts (fourth overall), wide receiver Drake London (eighth) and running back Bijan Robinson (eighth) in the three previous drafts and apparently now have their quarterback of the future after signing veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins in free agency this offseason.

More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Penix is 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds.

The Falcons sent a sizable entourage, including general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Raheem Morris, to Seattle to hold a private workout with Penix.

The Falcons made a similar trip to Austin, Texas, before selecting running back Bijan Robinson with the eighth overall pick last year.

John Nagy, the executive director of the Senior Bowl, noted that the Falcons had been doing a lot of work on Penix.

The Falcons signed Cousins to a four-year contract worth up to $180 million. Cousins is coming off Achilles surgery and is set to turn 36 before the season starts.

Penix, 23, would serve at least a couple of years under Cousins before taking over in a transition.

Penix started his career at Indiana before transferring to Washington. He finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting last season and eighth in 2022.

Penix passed for 13,741 yards, 96 touchdowns and 34 interceptions over his college career. He completed 63.6% of his passes and had a career passing rating of 146.6.

The private workout was a follow visit for the Falcons, who met with Penix at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Penix guided the Huskies to the College Football Playoff last season, as he had 36 touchdown passes. Like Cousins, he’s more of a pocket passer.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Credit: AP

Cunningham’s quick take: Fontenot’s decision to take a quarterback is shortsighted

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Vote: What do you think of Falcons’ first-round draft pick?

Credit: AP

Photos: Fashion and football team up at the NFL draft

Credit: TNS

Protesters, police back at Emory hours after arrests 39m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Buttigieg joins officials to mark Atlanta airport Concourse D project milestone

Credit: AP

GEORGIA EFFECT
Supreme Court skeptical of Trump’s absolute immunity argument

Credit: File photo/Shannon McCollum

‘He believed in everybody’: The everlasting legacy of Atlanta’s Rico Wade

Credit: File photo/Shannon McCollum

Credit: Image by Channel 2 Action News

Worker rescued from trench at new Brookhaven city hall
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Vote: What do you think of Falcons’ first-round draft pick?
52m ago
Credit: AP

2024 NFL Draft: List of first round picks
9m ago
Braves outright David Fletcher to Gwinnett, clear way for Ozzie Albies to return
2h ago
How the Georgia and Arizona Trump election interference cases compare