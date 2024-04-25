Braves outright David Fletcher to clear way for Ozzie Albies to return from IL

In the days leading to this, Albies has worked out on the field and has taken batting practice. He’s also run the bases. He’s moving around well.

Fletcher went 2-for-8 with two RBIs in Albies’ absence. Fletcher split time with Luis Guillorme.

Fletcher is an interesting case. He’ll now have a few days to decide whether to accept the outright assignment and stay in the organization or become a free agent.

In the last week, Fletcher eclipsed five years of MLB service time, which means he can elect free agency without losing any of the money in the five-year, $26 million contract extension he signed with the Angels in 2021. Heading into this year, Fletcher was due $14 million through next season. (This assumes that his $8 million club option for 2026 will be declined.)

Last season, the Angels twice outrighted Fletcher. The Braves did it again after they acquired him. And because Fletcher had been previously outrighted, he could’ve rejected either of the two final assignments. But he wouldn’t have kept all of the money on his deal because he hadn’t yet reached five years of service time.

With Albies down, Fletcher compiled the final handful of days.

Perhaps he’ll stay. The Braves, after all, give Fletcher a great chance to win. But who knows whether he’d be on their major-league roster?

We’ll know Fletcher’s decision soon.

And on Friday, the Braves will get back their All-Star second baseman.