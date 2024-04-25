BREAKING | Pro-Palestinian, training center activists protesting at Emory

A group of people protesting the Israel-Hamas war and Atlanta’s planned public safety training center has set up camp at Emory University’s quadrangle Thursday morning.

The encampment mirrors a growing number of campus protests across the country.

In Atlanta, protesters at Emory are not only protesting the war but also the construction of the police training facility at the site of the old Atlanta Prison Farm in DeKalb County.

“Several dozen protesters trespassed into Emory University’s campus early Thursday morning and set up tents on the Quad,” a university spokesperson said in a statement. “These individuals are not members of our community. They are activists attempting to disrupt our university as our students finish classes and prepare for finals.”

Activists started gathering around 7:30 a.m., according to organizers. They are demanding a “total divestment from Israeli apartheid” and the training center, they posted on social media.

The gathering prompted the university to send a security alert asking students and faculty to avoid the quad due to “police activity.”

“We demand that Emory University, an institution in Atlanta, divest from any funding toward Israel or Cop City, as all our struggles are connected,” one speaker said as the crowd gathered.

Another speaker referenced an Emory professor and doctor who was placed on leave after making “antisemitic comments.” The university later confirmed the Palestinian-American doctor was no longer employed by the university or its hospital system but did not confirm if he was fired or resigned.

Several Georgia colleges and universities, including Emory, have already held rallies and demonstrations since the war began Oct. 7 with Hamas’ attack on Israel that killed an estimated 1,200 Israelis and foreigners. More than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed during the conflict, according to health officials, at least two-thirds of them women and children.

There are believed to be about 130 Israeli hostages still held in Gaza, of the roughly 240 initially taken by Hamas, according to CBS News. On Wednesday, Hamas released a video appearing to show one of its Israeli hostages delivering an address in captivity. In the video, a man identifies himself as Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin before delivering a statement. A U.S. official noted it was the first time Hamas has publicly released a video of a U.S. citizen hostage.

Explore Morehouse students want Biden to put authenticity ahead of politics

This is a developing story. We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter and photographer at the scene to learn more.