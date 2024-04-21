Kennesaw State fraternity honors slain recent grad

When 25-year-old Harrison Olvey was killed while working as a valet at a Buckhead club in September, he was less than a year removed from his graduation from Kennesaw State University. Beginning Monday, his fraternity brothers will host a week of philanthropic events to honor his memory and raise funds for a scholarship in his name.

Pi Kappa Phi’s Eta Delta chapter will host its first annual Harrison Olvey Week from April 22-27, the fraternity announced. The week-long effort will feature events around campus such as a volleyball tournament, car wash and a cookout.

Olvey was killed Sept. 3 when he interrupted a car break-in at Uptown Atlanta, a mixed-use development at the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and Lindbergh Drive, Atlanta police said.