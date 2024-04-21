Crime & Public Safety

Kennesaw State fraternity honors slain recent grad

Week of events will raise funds for a scholarship in murdered brother’s name
Kennesaw State University's Pi Kappa Phi fraternity will host a week of events in honor of recent graduate Harrison Olvey, who was killed while working as a valet in Buckhead less than a year after graduating.

Credit: Pi Kappa Phi Eta Delta Fraternity

Credit: Pi Kappa Phi Eta Delta Fraternity

By
15 minutes ago

When 25-year-old Harrison Olvey was killed while working as a valet at a Buckhead club in September, he was less than a year removed from his graduation from Kennesaw State University. Beginning Monday, his fraternity brothers will host a week of philanthropic events to honor his memory and raise funds for a scholarship in his name.

Pi Kappa Phi’s Eta Delta chapter will host its first annual Harrison Olvey Week from April 22-27, the fraternity announced. The week-long effort will feature events around campus such as a volleyball tournament, car wash and a cookout.

Olvey was killed Sept. 3 when he interrupted a car break-in at Uptown Atlanta, a mixed-use development at the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and Lindbergh Drive, Atlanta police said.

Olvey was working as a valet at Tongue & Groove when he spotted 22-year-old Randy King trying to enter a truck parked at Longhorn Steakhouse, according to investigators. Olvey approached King to ask what he was doing, and King allegedly shot him without warning, police said.

More than a month after Olvey’s death, King was arrested on multiple counts of murder, among other charges, jail records show.

Now nearing the end of the first full semester since Olvey’s killing, his fraternity will use a week of events to raise funds for a scholarship created in Olvey’s name. Money will also be donated to support the fraternity’s national philanthropy, the Ability Experience, which provides support to people with a wide range of mental and physical disabilities.

The scholarship fund was created just days after Olvey’s death and has already surpassed the initial milestones set by a GoFundMe campaign.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

