Chemical spill at FedEx facility in DeKalb forces evacuation

A FedEx facility in DeKalb County was evacuated early Thursday morning after a chemical spill, authorities said.

At around 7:30 a.m., firefighters were called to the facility off Thurman Road after an employee using a forklift came in contact with a container of organic peroxide, DeKalb fire spokesperson Capt. Jaeson Daniels told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

An estimated 300 to 500 gallons of fluid leaked into the facility, he said.

One employee was taken to the hospital with minor breathing issues, Daniels confirmed.

Cleanup crews were expected to arrive at the facility around 11 a.m.