Raiders select Brock Bowers in the first round of the NFL draft

Selection: First round (No. 13 overall), Las Vegas Raiders
Position: Tight end
Ht., wt.: 6-4, 240
Class: Junior
Hometown: Napa, California
Notable: He was a three-time All-American and two-time John Mackey Award winner as the nation’s top tight end. He’s the first back-to-back Mackey winner. He became the third player in Georgia’s history to earn three first-team All-American honors, joining Herschel Walker and David Pollack.
