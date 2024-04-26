BreakingNews
Raiders select Brock Bowers in the first round of the NFL draft

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) carries the ball after a reception during the second half of an NCAA football game against Auburn, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. Bowers is a possible first round pick in the NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By AJC Sports
17 minutes ago

Selection: First round (No. 13 overall), Las Vegas Raiders

Position: Tight end

Ht., wt.: 6-4, 240

Class: Junior

Hometown: Napa, California

Notable: He was a three-time All-American and two-time John Mackey Award winner as the nation’s top tight end. He’s the first back-to-back Mackey winner. He became the third player in Georgia’s history to earn three first-team All-American honors, joining Herschel Walker and David Pollack.

-D. Orlando Ledbetter

