A.M. ATL: Is our primary pointless now?

Today’s newsletter includes the latest on the roof collapse at Mary Mac’s Tea Room, more Fani Willis investigations and a look at the guests Georgia’s congressional representatives plan to bring to tonight’s State of the Union speech. Plus recipes. Lots of recipes.

Let’s get to it.

PEACH STATE PICKLE

Top GOP challenger Nikki Haley dropped out of the race. Democrat Dean Phillips, a congressman from Minnesota, abandoned his longshot bid for the presidential nomination, too.

That all-but-officially leaves us with Donald Trump and Joe Biden poised for a November rematch. It also raises an obvious question: Does Tuesday’s Georgia primary ... matter?

Early voting turnout is already low. We know Peach Staters weren’t particularly enthused about Trump-Biden, Part Deux, to begin with. And what’ll the candidates say when they come to town this weekend?

I asked AJC reporter/”Politically Georgia” host/kind-hearted know-it-all Greg Bluestein for a little insight. Here’s an abridged version of our conversation.

Does the Georgia primary mean anything anymore? “No, not really. It’s still great to see democracy in action and everybody excited about voting. But Donald Trump is going to be the Republican nominee and Joe Biden is going to be the Democratic nominee.

“That said, Trump could officially become the nominee by clinching enough delegates on Tuesday. And it’s considered a trial run for both campaigns to try and excite their base.”

Can we glean anything from the turnout? It was already pretty slow: “It’s a very imperfect test. One thing that we’ll be watching very closely is how many Democrats try to leave the ballot blank (after voters in Michigan, Minnesota and a few other states launched such campaigns in protest of the Biden administration’s stance on Israel).

Biden and Trump both visit Georgia on Saturday. What do you expect to hear?: “It’s gonna be totally aimed at turning out the base. ... The two things most likely to come up on the Trump side are (Fulton County District Attorney) Fani Willis and (slain Athens nursing student) Laken Riley. He has called the person accused of killing her a monster and an animal, and he’s highlighted it to reinforce his promise to close the border.

“And I wouldn’t be surprised if Biden brought her up, and brought up immigration in a major way in Georgia because it’s on people’s minds. Poll after poll after poll shows that immigration is one of the top issues, and Republicans are winning.”

You can vote early in Georgia’s March 12 presidential preference primary through Friday. Check with your county elections office or mvp.sos.ga.gov for voting locations.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Mary Mac’s Tea Room — that decades-old Midtown Atlanta bastion of fried chicken, yeast rolls and sweet tea — is closed for the foreseeable future after part of the roof collapsed during Wednesday morning’s storms.

MORE TOP STORIES

At least 32 homeless metro Atlantans died in the cold since the start of 2021.

Fulton County officials say they’ve seen “no release of sensitive data or further threats to do so” by hackers responsible for last month’s cyberattack.

A Hall County deputy recently stumbled upon an alligator. Alligators, of course, do not generally live in Hall County.

MORE INVESTIGATIONS

Ashleigh Merchant — the defense attorney leading efforts to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from her 2020 election interference case — testified for hours in front Georgia Senate Republicans. They’re leading a new committee conducting its own investigation into Willis and her relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Fulton County’s ethics board, meanwhile, is scheduled to hear complaints filed against Willis at 10 a.m. today. It’s unclear if the ethics code applies to her.

Also: Scott McAfee, the Superior Court judge overseeing Fulton’s Trump case, is expected to gain an election season challenger: civil rights attorney and talk radio host Robert Patillo.

STATE OF THE UNION

President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address tonight (9 p.m. on all major networks). The Georgia congressional delegation’s expected guests include a local social studies teacher who had his student debt erased and megachurch pastor Jamal Bryant.

Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, whose district includes Athens, said a seat will remain empty in honor of slain nursing student Laken Riley.

MORE NATIONAL NEWS

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law new legislation meant to protect in vitro fertilization treatments in the state.

The weapons supervisor tied to a fatal shooting on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie “Rust” was convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

SPORTS HIGHLIGHTS

Boys and girls basketball teams from Greenforest Christian, a small school in southern DeKalb County, won their respective Class A state titles. Other champions crowned Wednesday included the North Oconee boys and the Baldwin girls.

RECIPE CENTRAL

Looking for some kitchen inspiration? We’ve got new recipes galore, including one for the lobster and shrimp chowder at Marlow’s Tavern, another for shrimp-stuffed peppers and several pulled from a new garden-to-table cookbook from an esteemed Irish chef.

MORE TO EXPLORE

ON THIS DATE

March 7, 1914

The Atlanta Constitution dedicated significant front page space to “Uncle Dudley,” a baby alligator who lived and went to work with a local stenographer. He was reportedly gifted to Miss Martha Harbison, who rubbed him with talcum powder and rosewater each day.

“At night Uncle Dudley sloshes about in three inches of distilled water in a coffee can, and during the day he crawls around the desk of his mistress,” The Atlanta Constitution reported. “He is a source of delight to visitors and the office force.”

No word on how things played out once ol’ Duds beefed up a bit.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

AJC photographer Miguel Martinez captured a burning plane during emergency preparedness training at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. More photos here — and don’t miss our February photos of the month, either.

ONE MORE THING

Before we go: Join me in congratulating sports columnist Mark Bradley, who recently marked 40(!) years at the AJC. I grew up in metro Atlanta, and reading him and the rest of the sports squad inspired me to be a journalist. I’m sure I’m not the only one.

