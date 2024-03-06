RECIPE: Make Marlow’s Tavern’s Lobster and Shrimp Chowder

Can you please get us the recipe for Lobster and Shrimp Chowder from Marlow’s Tavern? It’s a seasonal item that my husband and I love and have been ordering every week since they put it on the menu. —Deb Connell, Alpharetta

John C. Metz, executive chef, CEO and co-founder of Marlow’s Tavern sent this recipe, one he created in 2013. He said it’s been served at all Marlow’s Tavern locations as a special or daily soup since then. Last October the chowder became a regular menu item. “Inspired by classic New England clam chowder, this is our take that combines fresh seafood with potatoes, corn and bacon. It’s comforting and the perfect way to start your meal or for a light lunch.”

For the lobster, the restaurant uses claw and knuckle meat they purchase cooked and removed from the shell. You can purchase cooked lobsters and lobster base at the DeKalb Farmers Market. Your local grocery store may have lobster base, which resembles a paste, in the soup aisle. If the store has a well-stocked seafood counter, it may also cook lobsters to order or sell cooked lobster tails.