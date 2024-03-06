Atlanta Braves

Former Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario reportedly joining Nationals

Atlanta Braves’ Eddie Rosario hits a RBI triple during the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Atlanta. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves’ Eddie Rosario hits a RBI triple during the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Atlanta. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By AJC Sports
Updated 6 minutes ago

Eddie Rosario could be back in left field at Truist Park this season. But the popular former Brave likely will be wearing a Washington Nationals uniform.

Rosario and the Nationals have agreed to a minor league contract with a non-roster invitation to spring training, The Associated Press reported Wednesday.

The deal is pending the successful completion of a physical exam.

The 32-year-old Rosario is a left-handed hitter who has played nine seasons in the major leagues with the Minnesota Twins, Cleveland Indians and Braves. He has a lifetime batting average of .268 and an OPS of .755, with 159 homers and 548 RBIs.

He started most of the Braves’ games in left field last season, hitting 21 homers with 74 RBIs while batting .255. But the Braves – who led the majors with 104 wins in 2023 – declined a $9 million option for him this season.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage of the Braves

Rosario was a star of the Braves’ run to the 2021 World Series title. In the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers that year, he hit .560 (14-for-35) with three homers and nine RBIs to win MVP honors.

Rosario could bring some much-needed power to Washington’s light-hitting lineup. The Nationals also went into this offseason in search of lefty batters.

Washington hit 151 homers last season, the second-lowest total in the major leagues and less than half of the leading 307 produced by the Braves.

The Nationals have finished in last place in the division each of the past four seasons since winning the World Series in 2019, the organization’s first.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Roof of iconic Midtown restaurant partially collapses7h ago

Credit: NYT

‘Politically Georgia’: Nikki Haley suspends campaign before Georgia’s primary
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Half a century after Georgia girl vanished, an old keepsake arrives out of the blue
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Morehouse School of Medicine wins $25M grant for cancer research
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Morehouse School of Medicine wins $25M grant for cancer research
3h ago

Credit: File photo

Athens DA faces new effort to oust her from office
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Michael Soroka, happy and healthy, begins anew with White Sox
7h ago
Braves’ spring roster stands at 45 after trimming five players
21h ago
Now the elder in Braves camp, ‘amazing’ Charlie Morton not slowing down
22h ago
Featured

Credit: Erica George Dines

Ideas: How to spend extra hour of sun that daylight saving time gives
Georgia voter guides for the presidential primaries
Basketball finals: 15 of 32 contenders seeking 1st state titles
30
D
3
H
19
M
53
S
Home Opener