BreakingNews
LIVE: Ashleigh Merchant testifies about Fani Willis before Georgia Special Committee on Investigations
GOOD AND GOOD FOR YOU

RECIPE: Shrimp stuffed peppers bring subtle heat and big flavor

Tender shrimp flavored with herbs and spices are stuffed into peppers for a simple meal with subtle heat and big flavor. (Virginia Willis for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Virginia Willis

Credit: Virginia Willis

Tender shrimp flavored with herbs and spices are stuffed into peppers for a simple meal with subtle heat and big flavor. (Virginia Willis for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By Virginia Willis – For the AJC
16 minutes ago

Shrimp is a fantastic lean protein that adapts easily to different cuisines, including this Latin-inspired quick weeknight supper. The warm spices, aromatic citrus and herby cilantro enhance the sweetness of the shrimp. This recipe offers a lot of flavor without a lot of fat.

Keep a bag of shrimp in the freezer for last-minute meals; they defrost quickly and cook quickly, too.

Which shrimp should you buy? Some imported shrimp are raised in crowded ponds and proactively administered antibiotics to keep disease at bay, but are not labeled as such. To avoid antibiotics in your shrimp, seek out certified sustainable or wild-American shrimp. Georgia’s leading seafood product is shrimp; the state harvests between 4.5 and 10 million pounds a year, according to Georgia Grown, a Georgia Department of Agriculture development program. Let’s keep antibiotics at the pharmacy and out of our dinner, and put money back into the local economy at the same time. (I’m passionate about sustainable seafood and serve on the Seafood Watch Chef’s Blue Ribbon Task Force.)

Keep in mind that when buying fresh or defrosted raw shrimp, the odor is a good indicator of freshness; good-quality shrimp have a slightly sweet aroma; deteriorating shrimp smell overly fishy and sometimes faintly like ammonia.

ExploreRECIPE: Blending mushrooms with beef makes for an even meatier sloppy Joe

Shrimp Stuffed Peppers

Banana peppers are not as mild as a bell pepper, but not as spicy as a poblano, registering about 500 heat units on the Scoville scale, which measures the spiciness of peppers. Banana, Hungarian wax and Cubanelle pepper walls are thinner than bell peppers, making these quick-cooking peppers a great alternative for stuffing with shrimp. Serve these stuffed peppers with whole grains, or on top of a salad for even more vegetables.

ExploreRECIPE: Spicy chicken with clementines is big on flavor, nutrition
ExploreRECIPES: You can love chocolate (and your heart, too)

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Roof of iconic Midtown restaurant partially collapses3h ago

Credit: AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
With Haley’s expected exit today from race, where do her voters go?
4h ago

Credit: File photo

Athens DA faces new effort to oust her from office
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Half a century after Georgia girl vanished, an old keepsake arrives out of the blue
11m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Half a century after Georgia girl vanished, an old keepsake arrives out of the blue
11m ago

Credit: TNS

FULTON TRUMP CASE
Defense attorneys ID potential new witnesses in Fulton DA removal fight
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: Krista Slater

You can get that aprés-ski feeling this spring with these Alpine wines
11m ago
What is Mary Mac’s Tea Room known for?
36m ago
Cookbook review: An ode to the culinary legacy of Black Appalachians
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Erica George Dines

Ideas: How to spend extra hour of sun that daylight saving time gives
Georgia voter guides for the presidential primaries
Basketball finals: 15 of 32 contenders seeking 1st state titles
INGREDIENTS
INSTRUCTIONS
NUTRITION
Servings:
Ingredients:
    Instructions: