Shrimp is a fantastic lean protein that adapts easily to different cuisines, including this Latin-inspired quick weeknight supper. The warm spices, aromatic citrus and herby cilantro enhance the sweetness of the shrimp. This recipe offers a lot of flavor without a lot of fat.

Keep a bag of shrimp in the freezer for last-minute meals; they defrost quickly and cook quickly, too.

Which shrimp should you buy? Some imported shrimp are raised in crowded ponds and proactively administered antibiotics to keep disease at bay, but are not labeled as such. To avoid antibiotics in your shrimp, seek out certified sustainable or wild-American shrimp. Georgia’s leading seafood product is shrimp; the state harvests between 4.5 and 10 million pounds a year, according to Georgia Grown, a Georgia Department of Agriculture development program. Let’s keep antibiotics at the pharmacy and out of our dinner, and put money back into the local economy at the same time. (I’m passionate about sustainable seafood and serve on the Seafood Watch Chef’s Blue Ribbon Task Force.)