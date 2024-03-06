Food & Dining

Negril ATL launches ghost kitchen after closing decade-old Midtown location

The oxtail bowl is on the menu of Negril ATL's new ghost kitchen. / Courtesy of Negril ATL
By
32 minutes ago

Caribbean restaurant Negril ATL has closed in Midtown after a decade.

The Feb. 25 closure was announced on the eatery’s website and was confirmed to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution by managing partner Malissa Browne.

She said the landlord and Negril owner, Peter Best couldn’t agree on lease renewal terms, and that “deteriorating building conditions was a critical factor in our decision not to renew.”

While Best pursues a different brick-and-mortar space, there are still ways for Negril customers to find favorites like oxtails, curry goat and collard green egg rolls.

A Negril ATL ghost kitchen opened last week at 800 Forrest St. NW in west Midtown, and the Negril food truck, which launched two years ago, is available for catering events.

While many of the dishes from Negril’s original menu are still available, several new items that are more takeout-friendly have been added, including bowls. A handful of other dishes are set to will be added in the coming week including burgers and empanadas. The ghost kitchen is open daily from noon-midnight, and food can be ordered for pickup and delivery through the Negril website and third-party delivery apps like DoorDash and Uber Earts.

The restaurant, first known as Negril Village, opened in 2014 at 30 North Ave. NE in the historic firehouse building on North Avenue that was once home to Engine 11 Tavern. A location in Brooklyn, New York, remains open.

Browne said the restaurant’s “loyal fan base” has driven Best to open a new brick-and-mortar location in Atlanta by the end of the year.

“It’s such a brand that we don’t want it to just die out,” she said. “With us having the food truck and ghost kitchen, it keeps us mobile and active in everyone’s minds.”

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

