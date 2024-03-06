Metro Atlanta

Attorneys argue over Mableton’s creation in court hearing

The city of Mableton faces litigation from residents who say the ballot language was unconstitutional
240306 MARIETTA, GA — (From left) Mableton Mayor Michael Owens chats with Mableton Councilman TJ Ferguson during a break in a lawsuit hearing challenging the legality of the ballot question put to voters in 2022 to create the city of Mableton, at Cobb County Superior Court in Marietta, Ga., on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The new city was created and is in the process of transitioning services now, so if the court rules the city was created illegally, it could theoretically undo the city altogether. (Bita Honarvar for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Credit: Bita Honarvar

240306 MARIETTA, GA — (From left) Mableton Mayor Michael Owens chats with Mableton Councilman TJ Ferguson during a break in a lawsuit hearing challenging the legality of the ballot question put to voters in 2022 to create the city of Mableton, at Cobb County Superior Court in Marietta, Ga., on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The new city was created and is in the process of transitioning services now, so if the court rules the city was created illegally, it could theoretically undo the city altogether. (Bita Honarvar for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By
47 minutes ago

Attorneys for the new city of Mableton and residents claiming the city’s creation was unconstitutional sparred Wednesday during the first hearing in the lawsuit that was filed last year.

The plaintiffs are looking for the court to undo the city because of how the ballot question asked voters to ratify cityhood in November 2022. They say the wording was confusing and violated the state constitution’s single-subject rule, which dictates that ballot questions and legislation must only address one subject.

240306 MARIETTA, GA — Plaintiffs stand in the gallery during a lawsuit hearing at Cobb County Superior Court in Marietta, Ga., on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The lawsuit challenges the legality of the ballot question put to voters in 2022 to create the city of Mableton. The new city was created and is in the process of transitioning services now, so if the court rules the city was created illegally, it could theoretically undo the city altogether. (Bita Honarvar for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Bita Honarvar

icon to expand image

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Mableton’s mayor and council hired Harold Melton, a former Georgia Supreme Court chief justice, to represent them in the case. He filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit altogether. The first hearing of the case in Cobb Superior Court Wednesday addressed that motion to dismiss but also provided a glimpse into each side’s arguments on the lawsuit itself.

Attorneys focused on whether the legislation and ballot question that created Mableton also created a separate governmental entity, called a community improvement district (CID), which can levy taxes on businesses within its boundaries and incur debt to fund infrastructure improvements. If it did actually create a CID along with the city, that would violate Georgia’s single-subject rule by creating two governmental entities in one law and ballot question, the plaintiff’s attorney Allen Lightcap argued.

240306 MARIETTA, GA — Plaintiff’s attorney Allen Lightcap presents arguments during a lawsuit hearing challenging the legality of the ballot question put to voters in 2022 to create the city of Mableton, at Cobb County Superior Court in Marietta, Ga., on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The new city was created and is in the process of transitioning services now, so if the court rules the city was created illegally, it could theoretically undo the city altogether. (Bita Honarvar for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Bita Honarvar

icon to expand image

Credit: Bita Honarvar

“When we talk about legally distinct units that can take on debt completely independently from their city and can tax people completely independently from the city, that’s different. That is different enough to require separate legislation under the single-subject rule,” Lightcap said.

Melton said the bill simply authorized the city to create a CID if it so chooses, but didn’t actually create one. And even if it did, he argued, it wouldn’t violate the single-subject rule because it is related enough to the creation of the city of Mableton and is the same subject.

240306 MARIETTA, GA — Harold Melton, attorney for Mableton, presents arguments during a lawsuit hearing challenging the legality of the ballot question put to voters in 2022 to create the city of Mableton, at Cobb County Superior Court in Marietta, Ga., on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The new city was created and is in the process of transitioning services now, so if the court rules the city was created illegally, it could theoretically undo the city altogether. (Bita Honarvar for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Bita Honarvar

icon to expand image

Credit: Bita Honarvar

“Everything in House Bill 839 is germane to the concept of a single objective, which is the creation of the city of Mableton,” Melton said. When the Legislature wrote the law creating the city, they created a “toolbox that’s available to the city of Mableton to accomplish and provide for core critical services. That toolbox includes CIDs, and it’s not foreign to the concept of creating a city.”

Since its creation, a mayor and council have been elected, and the city has collected revenue, hired staff and taken over some services from the county.

ExploreMableton begins to hire staff for new city

Judge Sonja Brown indicated that a ruling on the motion to dismiss would be made toward the end of March, at the earliest.

The ongoing lawsuit is the latest manifestation of cityhood opposition in south Cobb, and the first court hearing brought several observers who have frequently found themselves on opposing sides of the issue. Mayor Michael Owens and several councilmembers also attended, and the mayor said he feels confident in the city’s defense.

240306 MARIETTA, GA — Mableton Mayor Michael Owens listens to arguments during a lawsuit hearing challenging the legality of the ballot question put to voters in 2022 to create the city of Mableton, at Cobb County Superior Court in Marietta, Ga., on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The new city was created and is in the process of transitioning services now, so if the court rules the city was created illegally, it could theoretically undo the city altogether. (Bita Honarvar for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Bita Honarvar

icon to expand image

Credit: Bita Honarvar

“It’s unfortunate, though, that we’re having to spend taxpayer dollars, we’re having to spend money that could be going towards delivering services, communicating with our constituents, and instead, we are spending that money for counsel to defend something that we as citizens had nothing to do with,” Owens said. “Suing the city has always been very questionable in my book.”

ExploreMableton residents push lawmakers to remove them from the city

Opposition to Mableton started before the vote. Once the city was approved, some residents began advocating for their neighborhoods to be de-annexed from the city, and sent thousands of petition signatures to state lawmakers.

That effort did not succeed at the state Capitol, so some opponents ran for office. Now, two councilmembers who opposed the city’s creation sit on its council, and other residents filed the lawsuit in May.

ExploreCityhood will reshape Mableton, a community looking for change

About the Author

Follow Taylor Croft on twitter

Taylor Croft is the Cobb County government reporter on the local news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

State Senate committee hears testimony about Fulton DA Willis17m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Roof of iconic Mary Mac’s collapses under fallen utility pole during heavy rain
8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Half a century after Georgia girl vanished, an old keepsake arrives out of the blue
5h ago

Credit: TNS

Haley’s out, and the general election campaign in Georgia is on
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Haley’s out, and the general election campaign in Georgia is on
1h ago

Credit: File photo

Athens DA faces new effort to oust her following slaying of nursing student
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Move to allow rent caps stalls in Fulton
43m ago
WEATHER UPDATE
Drivers rescued from flooded road; tree crashes through roof
3h ago
Secoriea Turner case: Defendant loses bid to hide prior crimes
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Erica George Dines

Ideas: How to spend extra hour of sun that daylight saving time gives
Georgia voter guides for the presidential primaries
Basketball finals: 15 of 32 contenders seeking 1st state titles