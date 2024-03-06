Atlanta Falcons

Falcons re-sign linebacker Nate Landman

All three exclusive-rights free agents have re-signed
Falcons linebacker Nate Landman (53) races after the Falcons took position of the ball in the last seconds of the game. The Falcons rallied from behind to beat the Green Bay Packers 25-24 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Atlanta. Miguel Martinz/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

35 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Linebacker Nate Landman, who started 14 of 16 games last season, re-signed with the Falcons on Wednesday.

Landman moved into the starting lineup after Troy Andersen sustained a season-ending pectoral muscle, made a career-high 110 tackles. He also had seven tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, three passes breakups, two sacks and an interception.

He ranked third on the team in tackles behind Jessie Bates III (132) and Kaden Elliss (122).

Landman, 25, was signed as a undrafted free agent after the 2022 draft. He has played in 23 games and made 14 starts.

Long snapper Liam McCullough, guard/center Ryan Neuzil and linebacker Nate Landman were the Falcons’ only exclusive-rights free agents.

Defensive tackle Albert Huggins, tight end Feleipe Franks and offensive lineman Ethan Greenidge are listed by Spotrac.com as the team’s only restricted free agents.

The Falcons have 15 other players who can become unrestricted free agents if they are not re-signed by March 13. The Falcons met with several agents over the course of the NFL Scouting Combine last week.

Their top potential free agents include cornerback Jeff Okudah, defensive end Calais Campbell, outside linebacker Bud Dupree, running back Cordarrelle Patterson and fullback Keith Smith.

