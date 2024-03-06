Falcons re-sign linebacker Nate Landman

FLOWERY BRANCH — Linebacker Nate Landman, who started 14 of 16 games last season, re-signed with the Falcons on Wednesday.

Landman moved into the starting lineup after Troy Andersen sustained a season-ending pectoral muscle, made a career-high 110 tackles. He also had seven tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, three passes breakups, two sacks and an interception.

He ranked third on the team in tackles behind Jessie Bates III (132) and Kaden Elliss (122).