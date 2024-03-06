Georgia delegation to bring guests and grievances to Biden’s State of the Union

The teacher, Ronald Washington Jr., who works at Hank Aaron New Beginnings Academy in Atlanta, is coming at the invitation of U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta. Pastor Jamal Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest will be the guest of U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff announced that Pedro Cherry, president and CEO of Atlanta Gas Light and Chattanooga Gas and the current chair of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, will accompany him to the speech.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock announced Wednesday that his guest will be Heather Payne. A native of Dalton, Payne was working as a traveling nurse in 2022 when she suffered a series of small strokes that left her unable to work. As a result, she lost her employment insurance and was ineligible for Medicaid.

In a statement, Warnock said Payne’s story highlights the need for states such as Georgia to expand Medicaid, a theme Biden could touch on during his remarks Thursday.

“Heather’s story is an important example of why Georgia needs to close the Medicaid coverage gap and why Washington must stay focused on making it a reality,” Warnock said. “There are over 640,000 Georgians with stories like hers whose lives would change if Georgia followed the lead of 40 states who have provided health care options to all their constituents.”

While Republican U.S. Rep. Earl Buddy Carter’s guest is the patient who is receiving the new sickle cell gene therapy, he said that the person on his mind is Laken Riley. The 22-year-old nursing student was killed two weeks ago on the campus of the University of Georgia. A Venezuelan national who authorities say entered the country illegally in 2022 was arrested and charged with killing Riley.

In a statement, Carter said he is waiting to hear what Biden has to say on immigration and border security.

“President Biden must use his State of the Union address to outline his plan to immediately secure our southern border,” Carter said. “Anything less would be a disgrace to all Americans, especially those who lost a loved one due to the left’s wide-open border policies and a complete abdication of presidential authority.”

Some House Republicans consider Riley’s death as proof that the Biden administration has been negligent on border security and put Americans in danger, and they have hinted that her parents may be attending the State of the Union.

During debate Tuesday on a bill named for Riley that would require the detention of immigrants accused of theft or shoplifting and allow states to sue the federal government for failing to enforce immigration laws, U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina said he hoped Democrats who criticized the legislation will be forced to explain that position to her family.

“I think the parents of Laken Riley will be at the State of the Union,” he said. “Take some of your comments to them.”

Riley’s family has not spoken publicly since her death.

The speech is scheduled for 9 p.m. Eastern.