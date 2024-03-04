Politics

Early voting for Georgia presidential primary enters final week

240K voters have already turned out
Dr Willie Sands leaves the Dekalb County Voter Registration & Elections Office after voting in the Georgia presidential primary on the first day of early voting Monday, February 19, 2024. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

By
15 minutes ago

A big final week of early voting for Georgia’s presidential primary began Monday as about 240,000 people have already cast their ballots.

Election officials expect turnout to rise in the last week of early voting ahead of election day March 12.

Nearly 224,000 people had voted at in-person early voting locations through Sunday, and over 16,000 people returned absentee ballots, according to state election data.

Georgia’s presidential primary will be held one week after Super Tuesday, the largest day of voting in the presidential primary with elections in 16 states.

All Georgia voters are eligible to participate in either the Democratic or Republican primaries. The candidates include Democrat Joe Biden, Republican Donald Trump and Republican Nikki Haley.

Voters can find early voting sites and hours through the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

