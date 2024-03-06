Civil rights attorney to challenge Scott McAfee, judge in Fulton Trump case

Patillo, meanwhile, plans to focus on promoting restorative justice programs for juvenile offenders, clearing cases and reducing wait times for trial and diversifying Fulton’s judicial bench. He does not initially appear to be challenging McAfee due to his work on the Trump case.

Patillo declined to comment on Wednesday.

While it’s not unusual for sitting judges to attract challengers, they almost always get re-elected.

Georgia’s judicial races are non-partisan. Unlike partisan races, judicial contests are not on the ballot in November. Instead, the election will be held on May 21 — the same date of the primary for partisan races for Congress and statehouse — and a runoff, if needed, would be held on June 18.

In late 2019, Patillo nominated himself for the U.S. Senate seat that opened up after the Republican Johnny Isakson retired, emphasizing issues he thought could bridge the gap between both parties, including expanding rural broadband, encouraging alternative energy and improving veterans’ care.

“Broadly, we want the streets to work, we want clean water and clean air, we want kids to have the best education possible and we want to care for our veterans and our elderly,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution at the time.

McAfee, who previously led Georgia’s Office of Inspector General, has won high marks by many legal observers for his even-keeled handling of the Trump case. But some supporters of Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis have faulted him for greenlighting an evidentiary hearing last month that aired highly personal information about the Democrat and Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor with whom she once had a romantic relationship.

Reached while presiding over a murder trial on Wednesday morning, McAfee seemed unfazed.

“Whoever qualifies, I look forward to making my case to the voters, proving my track record shows that I am the best candidate to provide Fulton County with efficient, unbiased, and nonpartisan application of the law,” he said.

Beyond McAfee, two other key players in the Fulton racketeering trial are set to be on this year’s ballot. Trump is the presumptive Republican nominee after Nikki Haley suspended her campaign on Wednesday. And Willis could face a challenge. She’s set to qualify for another four-year term on Wednesday.