BreakingNews
Roof of iconic Midtown restaurant partially collapses
Crime & Public Safety

BREAKING | Roof of iconic Midtown restaurant partially collapses

Debris is blocking the sidewalk in front of Mary Mac’s Tea Room
An Atlanta police officer tosses a brick out of the road in front of Mary Mac's Tea Room after its roof partially collapsed overnight Wednesday.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

An Atlanta police officer tosses a brick out of the road in front of Mary Mac's Tea Room after its roof partially collapsed overnight Wednesday.
By
Updated 4 minutes ago

The roof of Mary Mac’s Tea Room in Midtown Atlanta partially collapsed overnight.

It’s not clear what caused the roof of the Ponce De Leon Avenue eatery to collapse overnight, but the westbound lanes were briefly blocked due to debris in the road between Myrtle Street and Penn Avenue. By 6:30 a.m. all lanes had reopened, according to Channel 2 Action News. Bricks, insulation and other debris are still blocking the sidewalk in front of the restaurant.

Mary Mac’s posted on social media early Wednesday morning that it will be temporarily closed. “We apologize for any inconvenience and will provide an update on our reopening date as soon as possible,” the post says.

The roof of Mary Mac's Tea Room partially collapsed overnight Wednesday.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

The iconic restaurant has been an Atlanta institution for over 75 years, serving made-from-scratch Southern comfort food, including fried chicken, country fried steak, meatloaf, collards, yeast rolls and macaroni and cheese.

ExploreAtlanta Orders In: Dining institution Mary Mac’s begins new chapter

Atlanta police and utility crews were working to clean up debris from the road. At least one power line appears to have been brought down, and Georgia Power workers disconnected power to the restaurant until repairs can be made.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
With Haley’s expected exit from race, where do her voters go?19m ago

Credit: TNS

FULTON TRUMP CASE
Defense attorneys ID potential new witnesses in Fulton DA removal fight
15h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Half a century after Ga. girl’s vanishing comes a keepsake out of the blue
2h ago

Credit: Peter Dazeley

OPINION
RHONE: Reesa Teesa’s ‘crazy ride’ is just getting started
2h ago

Credit: Peter Dazeley

OPINION
RHONE: Reesa Teesa’s ‘crazy ride’ is just getting started
2h ago

Credit: AP

Nikki Haley will suspend her campaign and leave Donald Trump as the last major Republican...
9m ago
The Latest

Deadly shooting at SW Atlanta apartments prompts SWAT response
10h ago
Teen shot by officer outside Six Flags was injured in shooting last month
16h ago
Atlanta officer shoots at man who tried to break into his apartment, police say
18h ago
Featured

Credit: Erica George Dines

Ideas: How to spend extra hour of sun that daylight saving time gives
Georgia voter guides for the presidential primaries
Basketball finals: 15 of 32 contenders seeking 1st state titles
21h ago