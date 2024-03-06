BREAKING | Roof of iconic Midtown restaurant partially collapses

The roof of Mary Mac’s Tea Room in Midtown Atlanta partially collapsed overnight.

It’s not clear what caused the roof of the Ponce De Leon Avenue eatery to collapse overnight, but the westbound lanes were briefly blocked due to debris in the road between Myrtle Street and Penn Avenue. By 6:30 a.m. all lanes had reopened, according to Channel 2 Action News. Bricks, insulation and other debris are still blocking the sidewalk in front of the restaurant.

Mary Mac’s posted on social media early Wednesday morning that it will be temporarily closed. “We apologize for any inconvenience and will provide an update on our reopening date as soon as possible,” the post says.