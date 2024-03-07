Atlanta Hawks

Hawks forward Jalen Johnson exits game due to injury

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) attempts a shot against Cleveland Cavaliers center Damian Jones (30) and forward Dean Wade (32) during the first half at State Farm Arena, Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)

Hawks forward Jalen Johnson left Wednesday night’s game against the Cavaliers at State Farm Arena due to an injury.

The Hawks said Johnson suffered a right ankle sprain and would not return to the game.

With 10:36 left to play in the third quarter, Johnson went up to grab an offensive rebound and landed awkwardly on his right leg. He immediately went to the ground and rolled out of bounds while grabbing at his ankle.

The 22-year-old went to the Hawks locker room but had to use the opposing team’s tunnel to get there.

At the time, the Hawks led the Cavaliers 67-52, with Johnson contributing seven points, four rebounds, four assists and one block.

