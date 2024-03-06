Airport drill: Hartsfield-Jackson conducts emergency response simulation

Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

This year’s drill held at the airport’s fire training center was designed to simulate an aircraft fire. It tests the triage abilities of emergency responders from the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, Atlanta Police Department and others.

Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

Volunteers pose as victims in the simulated disaster, wearing makeup that appears to be injuries.

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Because the exercise uses real equipment and personnel, it gives “invaluable experience” to the first responders involved, according to the airport.