Airport drill: Hartsfield-Jackson conducts emergency response simulation

The fake aviation disaster known as ‘Big Bird’ allows responders to practice victim triage
Airport "Big Bird" exercise
A fake victim is being transported to an ambulance during a full-scale disaster drill at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport with Atlanta Firefighters, law enforcement, rescue personnel, and nearly 70 volunteers who participated in a triennial exercise known as "Big Bird" on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.
An EMS is assisting a fake victim during a full-scale disaster drill at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport with Atlanta Firefighters, law enforcement, rescue personnel, and nearly 70 volunteers who participated in a triennial exercise known as “Big Bird” on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
Fake victims awaits to be transported to emergency vehicles during a full-scale disaster drill at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport with Atlanta Firefighters, law enforcement, rescue personnel, and nearly 70 volunteers who participated in a triennial exercise known as “Big Bird” on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
Firefighters help to care for a fake victim in a wheelchair as Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport held a full-scale disaster drill with Atlanta Firefighters, law enforcement, rescue personnel, and nearly 70 volunteers who participated in a triennial exercise known as “Big Bird” on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
Firefighters transport a fake victim in a wheelchair as Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport held a full-scale disaster drill with Atlanta Firefighters, law enforcement, rescue personnel, and nearly 70 volunteers who participated in a triennial exercise known as “Big Bird” on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
A fake victim is seen lying on the ground waiting for first responders as Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport held a full-scale disaster drill with Atlanta Firefighters, law enforcement, rescue personnel, and nearly 70 volunteers who participated in a triennial exercise known as “Big Bird” on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
Fake victims follow directions from emergency personnel during a full-scale disaster drill at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport with Atlanta Firefighters, law enforcement, rescue personnel, and nearly 70 volunteers who participated in a triennial exercise known as “Big Bird” on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
A firefighter covers a fake victim as Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport held a full-scale disaster drill with Atlanta Firefighters, law enforcement, rescue personnel, and nearly 70 volunteers who participated in a triennial exercise known as “Big Bird” on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport held a full-scale preparedness exercise, known as "Big Bird," with Atlanta Firefighters, law enforcement, rescue personnel, and nearly 70 volunteers participating at the Fire Training Center on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The Airport Certification Manual and federal regulations mandate this critical exercise every 36 months.
Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport held a full-scale preparedness exercise, known as “Big Bird,” with Atlanta Firefighters, law enforcement, rescue personnel, and nearly 70 volunteers participating at the Fire Training Center on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The Airport Certification Manual and federal regulations mandate this critical exercise every 36 months. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
A fake airplane is set on fire as Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport held a full-scale preparedness exercise, known as “Big Bird,” with Atlanta Firefighters, law enforcement, rescue personnel, and nearly 70 volunteers participating at the Fire Training Center on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The Airport Certification Manual and federal regulations mandate this critical exercise every 36 months. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
Volunteers are seen participating as fake victims during a full-scale disaster drill at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport with Atlanta Firefighters, law enforcement, rescue personnel, and nearly 70 volunteers who participated in a triennial exercise known as “Big Bird” on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport held a full-scale preparedness exercise, known as “Big Bird,” with Atlanta Firefighters, law enforcement, rescue personnel, and nearly 70 volunteers participating at the Fire Training Center on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The Airport Certification Manual and federal regulations mandate this critical exercise every 36 months. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Wednesday held a major emergency response simulation that’s aimed at preparing for an aviation disaster.

Firefighters help to care for a fake victim in a wheelchair as Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport holds a full-scale disaster drill with Atlanta firefighters, law enforcement, rescue personnel, and nearly 70 volunteers who participated in a triennial exercise known as “Big Bird” on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

The exercise, known as “Big Bird,” is mandated every three years by the Federal Aviation Administration to review and improve the airport’s ability to respond to large emergencies.

A fake airplane is set on fire as Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport holds a full-scale preparedness exercise known as “Big Bird” with Atlanta firefighters, law enforcement, rescue personnel, and nearly 70 volunteers at the Fire Training Center on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The Airport Certification Manual and federal regulations mandate this critical exercise every 36 months. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

This year’s drill held at the airport’s fire training center was designed to simulate an aircraft fire. It tests the triage abilities of emergency responders from the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, Atlanta Police Department and others.

Fake victims await being transported to emergency vehicles during a full-scale disaster drill at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Atlanta firefighters, law enforcement, rescue personnel, and nearly 70 volunteers participated in a triennial exercise known as “Big Bird” on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Volunteers pose as victims in the simulated disaster, wearing makeup that appears to be injuries.

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport held a full-scale preparedness exercise, known as “Big Bird,” with Atlanta firefighters, law enforcement, rescue personnel, and nearly 70 volunteers at the Fire Training Center on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The Airport Certification Manual and federal regulations mandate this critical exercise every 36 months. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Because the exercise uses real equipment and personnel, it gives “invaluable experience” to the first responders involved, according to the airport.

A fake victim is being transported to an ambulance during a full-scale disaster drill at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport with Atlanta firefighters, law enforcement, rescue personnel, and nearly 70 volunteers who participated in a triennial exercise known as “Big Bird” on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

