The Baxter to replace Slabtown Public House and more restaurant news from the week

Credit: Courtesy of Rreal Tacos Credit: Courtesy of Rreal Tacos

*****

Rreal Tacos owners Damian Otero and Miguel Hernandez are set to open the fourth location of the restaurant April 1 at 227 Sandy Springs Place NE in Sandy Springs.

The menu and cocktail list, developed by executive chef Ignacio Barquera and mixologists and beverage directors Arturo Salgado and Jesus Perez, respectfully, includes tacos from various regions of Mexico and 24 cocktails and more than 200 different tequilas and 100 mezcals.

Rreal Tacos also has locations in Midtown, Westside and Chamblee.

*****

Two more concepts have been announced for the Star Metals District development on the Westside, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports, following news that Fishmonger will open its third location in Star Metals. Persian restaurant Delbar and a cafe and cocktails concept from Jason Liang and John Chen, the owners of Cuddlefish and Momonoki, will both be coming to the Star Metals Offices building.

*****

Metro Atlanta burger chain Village Burger is set to open a seventh location this May at 1497 Alpharetta Hwy in Alpharetta, What Now Atlanta reports. The first location opened in 2010 in Dunwoody.

*****

Five food and beverage concepts will be part of the Signia by Hilton hotel when it opens in downtown Atlanta, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports. Capolinea will be an Italian-inspired restaurant serving steaks, pastas, gelatos and sorbets; Nest on Four, a sports bar overlooking Mercedes-Benz Stadium, will serve ballpark food including pretzels and mini-milkshakes; Homespun will offer Southern comfort food; Highball, a poolside bar; and Friendship Market, an all-day cafe serving coffee and to-go items.

*****

Entrepreneur Tefani Williams is bringing Wine n’ Chill to 49 Bennett St. NW in Buckhead, What Now Atlanta reports. The wine bar and cafe will focus on wines from Black-owned wineries and will serve hot and cold sandwiches.

*****

A restaurant called Yakitori Kona will replace Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit at 1004 Virginia Ave. NE, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. In addition, Williamson Bros. BBQ will replace Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q at Mercedez-Benz Stadium; Ponko Chicken will open a new location at 6600 Sugarloaf Pkwy in Duluth; Howlin Willy’s recently opened a location at 2566 Briarcliff Road NE, joining locations at Piedmont Park and in Hapeville; Crab 404 in Sandy Springs has changed its name to 404 Restaurant + Bar, but is still serving the same menu; and Hot Chickpeas has closed at PREP Kitchen on Presidential Parkway, with plans to reopen in a new location.

*****

Gordon Brown, the owner of Philly G Steak, located inside the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall on the Upper Westside and Robert Montwaid, who developed the food hall, will open Philly G Steak Plus at 2201 Glenwood Ave. SE, What Now Atlanta reports.

*****

Lemont Bradley, the owner of Eco Car Spa and Amazing Salads and Smoothies, has rebranded the business at 900 Northside Drive NW in Atlanta as Hookah and Wash.

The hybrid car wash/restaurant will still offer salads, smoothies, juices and ice cream, but will now offer a full menu including lamb chops, chicken wings, yellow rice, garlic mashed potatoes and cheese fries, as well as an assortment of hookahs,

Bradley also owns Auto Spa Bistro in Midtown and Clutch in Brookhaven.

*****

Three Dollar Cafe is set to open a new location this spring at 44 Braves Ave. in Lawrenceville next to Coolray Field, What Now Atlanta reports. The restaurant also has locations on Roswell Road and in Marietta and Embry Hills.

*****

U.K.-based Costa Coffee is set to open a location in Town Brookhaven at 4330 Peachtree Road, Tomorrow’s News Today reports, joining other Atlanta locations at CODA in Midtown and on the Emory Campus. Two more locations are planned for Lee + White in West End and the 8 West development on the Westside.

*****

Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

Ozzy Llanes, the owner of Cubanos ATL, plans to open at least two new outposts of the restaurant, What Now Atlanta reports. The first, at 1007 Alpharetta St. in Roswell, is set to open in June, followed by a location later this year in the South Downtown development at 211 Mitchell St. Cubanos ATL has existing locations in Sandy Springs, Cumming and at the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall.

*****

Henry Tapia was recently named the executive chef of The Office Bar in the Google-anchored 1105 West Peachtree building. Tapia, who oversees all culinary operations for the adjoining Epicurean Atlanta hotel, has more than 10 years of experience working in hotels on the East and West Coast. Prior to that, he spent a decade working in his mother’s restaurant in the central region of Mexico.

Tapia also launched new lunch and dinner menus with small bites, flatbreads, salads, sandwiches, as well as a selection of cocktails.

*****

Korean street food concept Jaws TPK is set to open its first location in the southeast later this year at 2131 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth, What Now Atlanta reports.

