Italian restaurant Grana joins lineup at Southern Post development in Roswell

Grana will join several previously announced food and beverage concepts at Southern Post, including Azotea Cantina, Silla Del Toro, Belux Coffee and DaVinci’s Donuts. Four to five more food and beverage concepts are set to be announced in the coming months.

Pascarella, who also owns The White Bull in Decatur, Bastone on the Westside and Alici in Midtown under his Porchetta Restaurants hospitality group, said Southern Post’s location and the greenery underneath Grana’s planned covered patio made the third location appealing to him.

“I promised my wife that I would put a Grana in Roswell one day because we love the city so much,” he said in a prepared statement. “In my opinion, our Grana location there will be the prettiest one to date.”

Southern Post, from Virginia-based real estate investment trust Armada Hoffler, is a 4.27-acre mixed-use development that was previously home to Roswell Plaza. In addition to restaurants, the project will also feature 128 apartments, 90,000 square feet of loft-style, open-concept offices, 40,000 square feet of retail space and nine townhomes.

The project was first announced in 2019. S.J. Collins Enterprises, which originally partnered with Armada Hoffler for the development, left the project in 2021. That firm purchased the land for the project from the Roswell Downtown Development Authority in 2019 for $5 million. S.J. Collins and Armada Hoffler previously teamed up for the west Midtown development, The Interlock.

