Oxton food and beverage district set for Buckhead’s Piedmont Center

One of the largest office centers in Buckhead will become home to Oxton, a new food and beverage district, in 2024.
Located at 3525 Piedmont Road NE, Oxton will utilize more than 35,000 square feet of ground-floor office space at Piedmont Center and will encompass nearly an acre of protected green space along Piedmont Road.
The project will feature individual spaces for all retail and restaurant tenants, setting it apart from the rush of food halls that have recently opened or are soon to open in metro Atlanta.
A representative for Ardent Companies, the real estate firm developing the project, said the plan is to attract local brands that are not currently in Buckhead.
“We are creatively reinterpreting the office environment, bringing Buckhead residents and office workers something that doesn’t currently exist in their neighborhood – a place buzzing with energy from the morning coffee rush to late-night fun,” said Matt Shulman, CEO of Ardent, in a prepared statement. “There will be spaces for kids to run around, for adults to connect and for office workers to enjoy a break outdoors.”
Ardent has tapped mixed-use developers Chris Faussemagne, principal and partner of Westbridge, and Merritt Lancaster, principal and co-founder of Bridger Properties, as consultants on Oxton.
The project, which will be designed by Atlanta-based Square Feet Studio Architects, will have indoor and outdoor seating, including patio seating in the courtyard.
Oxton will break ground in the third quarter of 2023, with plans for the first tenants to open in summer 2024.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com