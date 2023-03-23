Barbecue sundaes, beer-infused wings among new food offerings at Coolray Field

New dishes include a bacon onion jam footlong hot dog; a barbecue sundae with pulled pork smoked onsite, mac and cheese, coleslaw, onion straws and sweet barbecue sauce; a catfish basket with hushpuppies and fries inspired by Southern fish fries; Nashville hot chicken sandwich with slaw and sweet pickles; Blooming Onion Petals; strawberry shortcake; and sweet tea.

All the Fixins will also feature a chef’s special each month through the season.

Credit: Ismael Caro Credit: Ismael Caro

There will also be several new food items available at other locations around Coolray Field including the walking taco with beef or chicken in a bag of corn chips and topped with salsa, onion, cilantro and sour cream, as well as a Street Corn Cup at Xolos Cantina; Buffalo chicken Philly at Steakadelphia; and Rachetti’s Pizza and Sahlen’s hot dogs throughout the park.

Chef Jamerius Sims said when he started putting the menu together last fall, he wanted to make sure to pay homage to his Tex-Mex cooking background.

“The tacos, street corn and a lot of the things we sell from the Cantina Cart hits home for how I came up in the industry,” said Sims, who previously worked as a chef for Ford Fry’s restaurant Superica.

He said even after three seasons with the Stripers, he’s still getting used to the high volume involved in cooking for a ballpark crowd.

“The amount of hot dogs we go through on a game day is mindblowing,” he said. On a typical game night, he said, they’ll sell between 600 and 1,000 hot dogs.

The Gwinnett Stripers’ opening night is March 31 against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

The Atlanta Braves will announce their new food offerings at an event at Truist Park next week. The home opener is March 30 against the Washington Nationals.

Explore The ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.