Barbecue sundaes, beer-infused wings among new food offerings at Coolray Field

Baseball season is just around the corner, and the Gwinnett Stripers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are gearing up with new food offerings at Coolray Field in Buford.
The Stripers are partnering with Pontoon Brewing, which has locations in Sandy Springs and Tucker, for the Pontoon Brewing BoatHouse. The new concept, located behind Section 105, offers several Pontoon beers on tap.
Menu items include wings coated in sauce infused with Pontoon beers; a Cuban sandwich made with house-smoked pork; crab cake sandwich; and fish tacos made with fried catfish and topped with shredded cabbage and cilantro lime sour cream.
Credit: Ismael Caro
Credit: Ismael Caro
In addition, All the Fixins, a kiosk that launched in 2022 with the slogan “down-home Southern fare with a local flair,” will add several new items to its menu in 2023.
New dishes include a bacon onion jam footlong hot dog; a barbecue sundae with pulled pork smoked onsite, mac and cheese, coleslaw, onion straws and sweet barbecue sauce; a catfish basket with hushpuppies and fries inspired by Southern fish fries; Nashville hot chicken sandwich with slaw and sweet pickles; Blooming Onion Petals; strawberry shortcake; and sweet tea.
All the Fixins will also feature a chef’s special each month through the season.
Credit: Ismael Caro
Credit: Ismael Caro
There will also be several new food items available at other locations around Coolray Field including the walking taco with beef or chicken in a bag of corn chips and topped with salsa, onion, cilantro and sour cream, as well as a Street Corn Cup at Xolos Cantina; Buffalo chicken Philly at Steakadelphia; and Rachetti’s Pizza and Sahlen’s hot dogs throughout the park.
Chef Jamerius Sims said when he started putting the menu together last fall, he wanted to make sure to pay homage to his Tex-Mex cooking background.
“The tacos, street corn and a lot of the things we sell from the Cantina Cart hits home for how I came up in the industry,” said Sims, who previously worked as a chef for Ford Fry’s restaurant Superica.
He said even after three seasons with the Stripers, he’s still getting used to the high volume involved in cooking for a ballpark crowd.
“The amount of hot dogs we go through on a game day is mindblowing,” he said. On a typical game night, he said, they’ll sell between 600 and 1,000 hot dogs.
The Gwinnett Stripers’ opening night is March 31 against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.
The Atlanta Braves will announce their new food offerings at an event at Truist Park next week. The home opener is March 30 against the Washington Nationals.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author
Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC