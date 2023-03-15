A tapas restaurant is headed to Colony Square in Midtown

A New York based-tapas restaurant is set to open its first Georgia location next year in Midtown mixed-use development Colony Square at 14th and Peachtree streets.
Boqueria Tapas Bar and Restaurant will open in spring 2024 in a 5,510-square-foot space on the ground level of Building 500 below Jones Day.
The restaurant, which serves a menu of tapas, salads, paella and desserts, as well as a separate brunch menu. The beverage program includes curated cocktails and a Spanish wine list.
Credit: REY LOPEZ
Credit: REY LOPEZ
Boqueria, which opened its first location in New York the early 2000s, also has restaurants in Washington DC, Chicago, Nashville and Boston.
The restaurant will join several other food and beverage concepts that have opened at Colony Square over the past few years as part of a $400 million transformation, including the 20,000-square-foot Politan Row at Colony Square food hall, Holeman & Finch, Rumi’s Kitchen, Saints + Council, Jojo’s Beloved, Brown Bag Seafood Co., Serena Pastificio and Sweetgreen.
Boqueria, along with Squeeze Massage, will take two of the last three remaining retail spaces at Colony Square.
The multi-phase redevelopment of Colony Square, which is more than 50 years old, began in 2017. Owned and operated by North American Properties, Colony Square has 940,000 square feet of office space; 160,000 square feet of retail, dining, and entertainment concepts; 50,000 square feet of greenspace; 262 apartments and a 466-room hotel.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author