R3 Rosendale Concepts opens tomorrow in downtown Atlanta

R3 Rosendale Concepts, the restaurant from chef Rich Rosendale, is set to open in downtown Atlanta on March 17.
Located at 200 Peachtree St. NW near the Peachtree Center, R3 takes its inspiration from three of Rosendale’s previous concepts: Roots Local Pizza To-Go, an online-only pizza delivery service that operated in Atlanta during the pandemic; Souped Up, a virtual eatery focused on international soups; and Details, a craft cocktail lounge and eatery that Rosendale ran in his early career.
The restaurant “will function as an incubator for culinary excellence where mixologists and chefs can create and test new ideas and evolve old ideas,” according to a press release. The menu will often rotate in new one-off dishes and introduce larger menu changes seasonally.
The lunch menu features soups, salads, sandwiches, pizzas and desserts, with highlights including she crab soup, elote salad, lobster rolls, 18-hour pit-smoked brisket sandwich, ham and cheese pizza and citrus meringue.
Dinner offerings include appetizers like shellfish ceviche and wood-smoked steamed clams, entrees including a 48-hour elevated “pot roast,” seared scallops and herb roasted chicken roulade and desserts like Black Forest cake.
The R3 kitchen utilizes technology including electric ovens and sous vide that eliminates the use of hoods, grills and fryers. Rosendale says the setup lowers costs, reduces heat build-up in the kitchen and decreases the use of energy and ensures baking consistency.
In addition to R3, Rosendale, a certified master chef, also owns catering company Rosendale Events, which operates adjoining event venue Southern Exchange Ballrooms.
R3′s opening hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. for lunch, 4-6 p.m. for happy hour and dinner from 5 - 10 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays.
200 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 404-549-7215, r3atlanta.com.
Scroll down to see the full opening menu for R3:
