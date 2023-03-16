R3 Rosendale Concepts opens tomorrow in downtown Atlanta

Located at 200 Peachtree St. NW near the Peachtree Center, R3 takes its inspiration from three of Rosendale’s previous concepts: Roots Local Pizza To-Go, an online-only pizza delivery service that operated in Atlanta during the pandemic; Souped Up, a virtual eatery focused on international soups; and Details, a craft cocktail lounge and eatery that Rosendale ran in his early career.

The restaurant “will function as an incubator for culinary excellence where mixologists and chefs can create and test new ideas and evolve old ideas,” according to a press release. The menu will often rotate in new one-off dishes and introduce larger menu changes seasonally.