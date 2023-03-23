A comprehensive guide to 2023 metro Atlanta farmers markets

And Hayes appreciates how much consumer habits have changed as people become more aware of the benefits of eating local and seasonally. “The pandemic certainly represented a turning point. People were seeing the problems with the global food system and international supply chains, but they could come to the market and know where their food was coming from, and know that the farmers would be there every week. It ended up being a good time for local farmers and food producers, because people realized they wanted to put their money into businesses they cared about, and they wanted the people who make our communities special to survive and thrive.”

Erin Cianciolo has been managing the Sandy Springs Farmers Market since February 2022. She grew up in Sandy Springs, and says it was her passion for local businesses and love of farmers markets that made this an ideal job for her.

“I love getting up on Saturday mornings and being at the market by 6 or 6:30 a.m. Move-in starts at 7, and at 8:30, I ring the bell that signals the market is open. I’m there throughout the morning, answering questions, talking to prospective vendors and people who want to provide entertainment, and, yes, doing my own shopping,” Cianciolo said.

It’s a full-time job, managing the market’s 50-plus vendors and the roster of musicians who provide live entertainment each week. But it’s a labor of love for Cianciolo. She said, “I love seeing people come to the green and spend the morning, having breakfast, and buying their groceries. Some customers come every single week, and it’s great that they see the market as more than a place to come and get produce.”

Check our list of local farmers markets to find the one closest to you. Many markets have longer seasons this year, and some have moved to being open year-round. When a market says it includes “producer-only” vendors, that means there are no resellers at the market, only vendors who grow, harvest or make the produce and products they sell.

2023 FARMERS MARKETS

Alpharetta Farmers Market

Open April 1-Nov. 25; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays

North and South Broad streets in front of City Center alongside the Town Green; alpharettafarmersmarket.com

About the market: Free parking is available in the City Center and Milton Avenue parking decks, at Alpharetta Baptist Church on Old Roswell Street. There’s also easy pedestrian access across Main Street. The market has over 100 vendors and offers live music.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Open year-round; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays

22 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates; avondaleestatesfarmersmarket.org

About the market: Over the years, the size of the market and its presence have grown significantly, but the personal charm of the market/vendor/customer experience still inhabits the soul of the market.

Brookhaven Farmers Market

Open April 1-Nov. 18; 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays

1375 Fernwood Circle NE, Brookhaven; brookhavenfarmersmarket.com

About the market: Open 34 weeks, rain or shine, the market returns for the 13th season with a full lineup of local food artisans, specialty goods vendors and live music performers.

Cotton Mill Farmers Market

Open year-round. 9-11 a.m. through March. Beginning April 1, 8-11 a.m. Saturdays

609 Dixie St., Carrollton; cottonmillfarmersmarket.org

About the market: This 22-year old, producer-only market in Carrollton features fruits and vegetables, eggs, meat, cheese, honey, coffee, baked goods, jams, kefir, and arts and crafts. SNAP/EBT benefits are doubled through the Georgia Fresh for Less program starting in April.

Cumming Farmers Market

Open year round. October through May; 8-11 a.m. Saturdays. June through September; 6:30–11 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The City Center, 423 Canton Road, Cumming; facebook.com/Cummingfarmersmarket/

About the market: This market has moved to a new location in the new City Center parking lot.

Decatur Farmers Market

Regular market open March 29-Nov. 15; 4-7 p.m. Mini-markets January through March. Wednesdays.

308 Clairemont Ave., Decatur; cfmatl.org/decatur/

About the market: The market will host more farmers and local businesses this year. The market will continue its partnership with Little Shop of Stories to host a weekly story time and themed events throughout the season. The chef demo tent will provide weekly recipes and free samples, and GSU Nutrition students will offer samples of farm produce and provide tips. Through a partnership with Wholesome Wave, Community Farmers Markets matches the amount of EBT dollars swiped with an equal amount of tokens for fruits and vegetables.

DHA Farmers Market

Open Feb. 11-Dec. 16; 10 a.m.-noon through April 29, 9 a.m.-noon May through Dec. Saturdays

Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody; facebook.com/dunwoodyfarmersmarket/

About the market: Formerly the Dunwoody Farmers Market, this market has a new name.

Duluth Farmers & Artisans Market

March through November; 2-5 p.m. the second and fourth Sunday of each month

3142 Hill St., Duluth; facebook.com/cityofduluth

About the market: The Duluth market features vendors who bring in-season local produce, baked goods and other locally made food products. It is also a fun place to shop for other homemade items such as jams, jellies, pickles, salsa, canned vegetables, honey, cut flowers, herbs, spices, homemade candles, soaps, lotions, pottery, baskets and more. In addition to shopping with local vendors on Town Green, there will be live music, themed photo-ops and free kids activities in Parsons Alley.

East Atlanta Village Farmers Market

Regular market March 30-Nov. 16; 4-8 p.m. Thursdays. Mini-markets January through March.

572 Stokeswood Ave. SE, Atlanta; cfmatl.org/eav

About the market: Providing local and seasonal produce since 2006, the East Atlanta Village Farmers Market has been a longtime champion of the good food movement in Atlanta. Featuring vendors, artisans, and farmers who grow and produce locally, this quaint and quirky market offers sustainably grown and ethically raised and produced bread, eggs, meats, fruits and vegetables, prepared meals, and artisan goods like soaps and jewelry. Stay for the art, live music, playground, edible garden, ample seating and overall good vibes. The crowd-pleaser plant sale returns April 20 in partnership with Love is Love Farm. Other monthly programs include Serviceberry Fest in June, Okra and Pumpkin Days. SNAP/EBT dollars are accepted and doubled for fruits, vegetables and edible seedlings.

East Point Farmers Market

Open March 8-Dec. 12; 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays

2714 East Point St. (1 block from the East Point MARTA station), East Point; facebook.com/EastPointFarmersMarket/

About the market: The market doubles SNAP benefits for fruits, vegetables and plants. Vendors offer fresh breads, meat, herbs, organic nuts/granola, eggs, all-natural skin care and soaps, handmade arts/crafts/jewelry, aromatherapy and more. The Eats & Beats program offers activities for everyone to enjoy and live music to entertain shoppers.

Freedom Farmers Market at the Carter Center

Open year-round; 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays

Carter Center, 453 John Lewis Freedom Parkway NE, Atlanta; freedomfarmersmkt.org

About the market: The market is open rain or shine every Saturday year-round. This farmer-run market always has an abundance of seasonal produce, fruit, herbs, meats, cheeses, honey, baked goods, and prepared foods. Through a partnership with Wholesome Wave, Freedom Farmers Market matches the amount of EBT dollars swiped. EBT participants can swipe their card at the info booth and get double their dollars to spend at Freedom. There are bi-monthly chef demonstrations at 11 a.m. on third Saturdays starting in April. From April through August, the market will hold special events celebrating the fruit and veggie of the season at “Celebration Days” on the third Saturdays. It will also host plant sales in the spring and the fall with Love Is Love Farm and Trees Atlanta. There is plenty of parking and free bike valet and the market is at a stop on the #16 MARTA bus line.

Fresh MARTA Markets

cfmatl.org/marta/

About the market: The MARTA Market is a pop-up farmstand that takes place at seven MARTA train stations. The MARTA Market is operating a “winter market” at four MARTA stations through early April, 1-4 p.m. Pantry items are available to customers while supplies last during winter hours, courtesy of partner Urban Recipes. Customers who purchase with SNAP/EBT dollars receive a 50 percent discount on fruits and vegetables.

West End Station, 680 Lee St. SW, Atlanta. Tuesdays. Open noon-4 p.m. March 8-29, 3-7 p.m. April 12–Dec. 6 (closed Nov. 22)

H.E. Holmes Station, 70 Hamilton E. Holmes Drive, Atlanta. Wednesdays. Open noon-4 p.m. Feb. 9-March 30, 3-7 p.m. April 13-Dec. 7 (closed Nov. 23)

Bankhead Station, 1335 Donald Hollowell Parkway, Atlanta. Wednesdays. Open 3-7 p.m. April 13-Dec. 7 (closed Nov. 23)

College Park Station, 3800 Main St., College Park. Thursdays. Open noon-4 p.m. Feb. 24-March 31, 3-7 p.m. April 14-Dec. 8 (closed Nov. 24)

Kensington Station, 3350 Kensington Road, Decatur. Thursdays. Open 3-7 p.m. April 14-Dec. 8 (closed Nov. 24)

Five Points Station, 30 Alabama St. SW., Atlanta. Fridays. Open noon-4 p.m. Jan. 28-April 1, 3-7 p.m. April 15-Dec. 9 (closed Nov. 25)

Grant Park Farmers Market

Open year-round; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays

The Beacon, 1040 Grant St. SE, Atlanta. cfmatl.org/grantpark

About the market: This is one of the city’s largest farmers markets and the public’s choice for Best Farmers Market in Atlanta for five consecutive years in Atlanta Magazine. You will find an abundance of fruit, vegetable, and flower farmers, with heirloom varieties and niche items, as well as bakeries, prepared food, and pantry staples. Through a partnership with Wholesome Wave, Community Farmers Markets matches the amount of EBT dollars swiped with an equal amount of tokens for fruits and vegetables.

Green Market at Piedmont Park

Open March 25-Dec. 9; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays

12th Street and Piedmont Avenue in Piedmont Park, GPS Address: 1071 Piedmont Ave NE; piedmontpark.org/green-market/

About the market: Green Market welcomes back Snapfinger, Furrowed Earth, Patchwork City, and Pinewood Springs farms and Dayspring Dairy. Shoppers can find seasonal produce including local vegetables, peaches, citrus and apples as well as vendors offering prepared foods, bath and body products, locally made dog food and treats, and more. Also this year, Green Market is excited to bring back its EBT program. Piedmont Park Conservancy is partnering with Wholesome Wave Georgia to double food stamp benefits. To participate, Georgians with food assistance benefits need only show up, swipe their EBT cards with a market staffer in exchange for tokens, and shop. The market will double the EBT benefits for use on fresh fruits and vegetables.

Historic Downtown Acworth Farmers Market

Open April 7-Oct. 27; 8 a.m.-noon Fridays

Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee St., Acworth; acworthparksandrecreation.org

About the market: The market, sponsored by the Acworth Downtown Development Authority, is held at Logan Farm Park. The market offers a mix of folks selling vegetables, eggs, honey, baked goods, jams and jellies, beauty products, bedding plants, locally roasted coffee, cheese, beef, pork, lamb, goat, salmon, sausages, nuts and granola, boiled peanuts, spices and sauces.

Jonesboro Farmers Market

Open May 13-Oct. 28; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays

155 Lee St., Jonesboro; jonesboroga.com

About the market: There is no charge for farmers and vendors to participate at the market, which makes it unique; however, there is a market application fee. Applications will be available online soon or contact City Hall at 770-478-3800. Vendors include urban farmers with a variety of locally grown fresh fruits, microgreens and vegetables. Cottage food vendors offer an array of homemade products, such as canned goods, jams, jellies, honey, breads, cookies and cheesecakes. Also available are house plants, cut flowers, vegetable seedlings, and crafts created by local artists. All items sold at the market must be locally or Georgia-grown, or homemade. Live food preparation/nutrition demonstrations will continue to be held on occasional market days with the collaboration of Food Well Alliance. There will be live music most Saturdays with local musicians.

Kennesaw Farmers Market

Open April 3 – Sept. 25; 3:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays

Main Street Underpass Plaza, 2840 S. Main St., Kennesaw; kennesaw-ga.gov/farmers-market/

About the market: The market has moved to Main Street Underpass Plaza this year and will operate with extended hours. There will be food trucks and over 20 vendors.

Lilburn Farmers Market

Open May 5-Aug. 25; 4-7 p.m. Fridays

1400 Killian Hill Road, Lilburn; lilburnfarmersmarket.org

About the market: Celebrating 14 years, the Lilburn Farmers Market continues to bring locally grown and prepared foods to the community. Stop by to pick up your Friday night dinner, as well as treats for the weekend. Special activities include live music, chef demos, Little Free Library, and a chance to meet local community groups and learn about their causes. SNAP/EBT dollars are matched and doubled to purchase fresh, local fruits and vegetables.

Marietta Square Farmers Market

Open year-round; 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays

41 Mill St., Marietta; mariettasquarefarmersmarket.com

About the market:The market offers a mix of produce from over 60 organic and certified naturally grown farmers along with local food artisans, dog treats and flower farmers.

Milton Farmers Market

Open April 22–Oct. 28; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays

Milton City Hall Plaza, 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton. Miltonfarmersmarketcrabapple.com

About the market: This is the second year for this market, which moved from Wednesdays to Saturdays this year at the request of their shoppers. The market is pet-friendly, and its location has ample parking and convenient restrooms. The vendors bring produce, meats, prepared foods, breads, sweets, condiments, coffee and honey and much more, and the market plans fun activities most weeks.

Morningside Farmers Market

Open year-round; 8-11:30 a.m. Saturdays

1411 N. Morningside Drive NE, Atlanta; morningsidemarket.com

About the market: Atlanta’s organic market is located in the shady parking lot of Morningside Presbyterian Church. Come for coffee, pastries from The Buttery ATL, and music. Connect with neighbors and friends. New vendors this year include: Pasta Milani, Raw Head Bread, Ain’t No Moo sauces, and Evergreen & Market pickles. Beat the heat with Elise Organic Ice Cream and EnSue’s Smoothies. Diamond Hill, Grateful Pastures, Riverview, Row by Rowe and SouthernCap Mushrooms are among weekly participating farmers who will be joined by a schedule of rotating vendors.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

Open year-round; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays

Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive, Decatur; cfmatl.org/oakhurst

About the market: The market is welcoming new farms and vendors for the spring launch on March 25. Each week there will be a chef demo with dishes inspired by market produce and other local goods, plus kids’ activities at the info booth. Through a partnership with Wholesome Wave, Community Farmers Markets matches the amount of EBT dollars swiped with an equal amount of tokens for fruits and vegetables. The main event after the spring launch is a large plant sale on May 6. In partnership with Wylde Center, Wholesome Wave Georgia, Food Well Alliance, and Love Is Love Farm, all households on SNAP get 50 percent off local fruit and vegetable starts.

Peachtree City Farmers Market

Open year-round; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays

Aberdeen Village Shopping Center, 215 Northlake Drive, Peachtree City; peachtreecitymarket.com

About the market: The market operates rain or shine and has about 60 vendors offering a variety of fresh produce, poultry, beef, pork, bread, sweet treats, honey, eggs, prepared foods, homemade bath and body products, pottery, jewelry and candles. Live music is performed.

Peachtree Road Farmers Market

Open March 4-Dec. 16; 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays

2744 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta; peachtreeroadfarmersmarket.com

About the market: It’s the 17th season for this large producer-only market, which has more than 60 vendors, live music and a children’s area. The Alliance Theatre will sponsor Storytime for children every second and fourth Saturday (for November and December, only the second Saturday) at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. Special events are held throughout the season, such as a free Skin Cancer Screening on May 6 sponsored by Olansky Dermatology. Holiday artist markets at the end of the year feature more than 25 local artists each week and visits with Santa.

Roswell Farmers and Artisans Market

Open April 8-Oct. 28; 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays

Roswell Presbyterian Church, 755 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell; roswellfam.com

About the market: This producer-only market will feature 40 to 50 local vendors (both farmers and artisans) whose businesses are within 100 miles of Roswell. On opening day, bring your kids for free face painting and the first 50 people will receive an RFAM canvas shopping bag.

Sandy Springs Farmers Market

Open April 8-Nov. 18; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays

City Springs, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs; citysprings.com/farmersmarket

About the market: More than 50 vendors offer fresh produce, flowers, seafood, meat, prepared foods, body products and art from Georgia vendors. Local musicians and entertainment for children.

Serenbe Farmers and Artists Market

Open March 18-Oct. 28; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays

Selborne Green, 9110 Selborne Lane, Chattahoochee Hills; serenbefarms.com/farmers-market

About the market: Serenbe Farmers Market’s mission is to support the development of the local agricultural economy and to provide a platform for small businesses to sell their products. A lot of the market’s favorite vendors are back plus many new folks. The market is filled with fresh produce, delicious artisanal foods, and fine arts and crafts.

Snellville Farmers Market

October through May; 9 a.m.-noon the first and third Saturday of each month

City Hall parking lot, 2342 Oak Road, Snellville

June 3-Sept. 30; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays

On the Town Green in front of Snellville City Hall, 2342 Oak Road, Snellville; snellvillefarmersmarket.com

About the market: Now in their 14th year, the producer-only market offers a variety of fresh local produce, pasture-raised meats, locally-raised chicken, shrimp from the Georgia coast, local honey, eggs, baked goods, jellies, made-to-order pizza, a variety of international foods, plants and cut flowers, as well as other locally made food products, bath and body care products, and a selection of crafts by local artisans. Well-behaved, leashed dogs are always welcome.

Suwanee Farmers Market

Open April 8 and 22; 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturdays

May 6-Sept. 30; 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays

Winter market will be twice a month, October through April

Suwanee Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee; suwanee.com/explore-suwanee/events/farmers-market

About the market: Now in its 19th year, the market continues to bring great vendors with lots of choices, including international food and farmers. Come enjoy breakfast and over 35 vendors each week with yummy garden goodness and baked goods from all over the world.

Sweet Apple Farmers and Artisans Market

Open year-round; 2-5 p.m. Thursdays

320 Hardscrabble Road, Roswell; facebook.com/SweetAppleFarmersMarket/

About the market: This year-round market includes vendors with locally grown farm-fresh eggs, grass-fed beef, pork, sausages, microgreens and more.

Tucker Farmers Market

Online market open Friday through Wednesday for pickup or delivery in Tucker on Thursdays; tfmonlinestore.com

In-person market open April 6-Nov. 16; 4-6 p.m. Thursdays

St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 4882 LaVista Road, Tucker; tuckerfarmersmarket.com

About the market: This market is celebrating its 12th season with live music, food trucks, children’s area and more than 30 vendors each week. There’s plenty of parking and, in addition to the in-person market, the online market continues year-round with contactless pickup at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, or delivery in the Tucker area.

Vinings Jubilee Farmers Market

Open March 23-Nov. 16; 2-5 p.m. Thursdays

4300 Paces Ferry Road, Vinings. facebook.com/viningsfarmersmarket

About the market: This market, located at Vinings Jubilee mall, is beginning its third year with more than 30 vendors offering locally and organically grown produce, flowers, baked goods, prepared foods, seafood and condiments.

Virginia-Highland Farmers Market

Open March 30-Nov. 16; 4-7 p.m. Thursdays

Farm Burger parking lot, 1017 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta; cfmatl.org/virginia-highland

About the market: Returning for a third season with more fruits, veggies, herbs, flowers, eggs, and goodies. Kinship Butcher and Sundry will be joining the market to provide more meat this season. Come for weekly kids activities, chef demos, groceries, and stay for dinner with Farm Burger. Through a partnership with Wholesome Wave, Community Farmers Markets matches the amount of EBT dollars swiped with an equal amount of tokens for fruits and vegetables.

Woodstock Farm Fresh Market

Open April 22-Dec. 30; 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays

Market Street in downtown Woodstock between Mill and Maple streets; visitwoodstockga.com/portfolio/farm-fresh-market/

About the market: This year is the 15th year of The Woodstock Farm Fresh Market. The market will feature events throughout the year celebrating this milestone for the Woodstock Farm Fresh Market.

