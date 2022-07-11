ajc logo
Delbar to bring Persian food to Alpharetta

210523 Atlanta, Ga. Items from Delbar in Inman Village: Clockwise from left: Diablo Cocktail, Koobideh and Grilled Veggies, Herbs Cheese and Bread, Hummus with Lamb and Za'taar (center) and Stuffed Trout. Photos for Dining Guide 061321SLADGPATIOPICKS. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) NOTE* PHOTO IS CROPPED LOOSE FOR POSSIBLE TYPE OR GRAPHICS ADDITION

Caption
210523 Atlanta, Ga. Items from Delbar in Inman Village: Clockwise from left: Diablo Cocktail, Koobideh and Grilled Veggies, Herbs Cheese and Bread, Hummus with Lamb and Za'taar (center) and Stuffed Trout. Photos for Dining Guide 061321SLADGPATIOPICKS. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) NOTE* PHOTO IS CROPPED LOOSE FOR POSSIBLE TYPE OR GRAPHICS ADDITION

By Noah Sheidlower
Persian and Middle Eastern restaurant Delbar is set to open a new location in Alpharetta in the coming months.

The restaurant will be located at 4120 Old Milton Pkwy in a 6,800-square-foot space that previously housed Traditions Indian Cuisine, according to a listing from Irving Jacobson of The Shumacher Group.

Owner Fares Kargar, a native of Iran, opened the first Delbar is 2020 in Inman Park, and another is set to open soon in the the Gentry development in Buckhead.

Delbar, whose name translates to “heart, captured” in Farsi, is a love letter to the dishes that shaped Kargar’s childhood and the women who sparked his appreciation for Middle Eastern cuisines.

Kargar left Iran at 17 and eventually landed in Atlanta, where he earned a degree in hospitality from Georgia State University. He opened Delbar in 2020.

Delbar’s menu features small plates including Omani shrimp and Adana kabobs, while spreads include Georgia peaches with labneh and harissa honey and Kashk Bademjoon, made with fried eggplant, mint, onion and cream of whey. In addition to a dozen greens and grains, meat options include lamb neck, lamb shank stew and Joojeh kabob.

The beverage selection includes a range of wines, beers, caffeinated drinks and cocktails featuring some traditional Middle Eastern ingredients.

This summer, the team behind Delbar will also open a new fast casual concept called Bibi at Ponce City Market’s Central Food Hall. Bibi’s menu will feature Persian fare including rice bowls, kabobs, salads, dips and pastries.

