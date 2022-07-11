Delbar to bring Persian food to Alpharetta

The restaurant will be located at 4120 Old Milton Pkwy in a 6,800-square-foot space that previously housed Traditions Indian Cuisine, according to a listing from Irving Jacobson of The Shumacher Group.

Owner Fares Kargar, a native of Iran, opened the first Delbar is 2020 in Inman Park, and another is set to open soon in the the Gentry development in Buckhead.