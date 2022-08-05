BreakingNews
Federal judge rules PSC election ‘unlawfully dilutes’ Black voting power
ajc logo
X

Lagarde American Eatery bringing New Orleans cuisine to Milton

The oyster po’boy at Lagarde American Eatery is served on a French roll from Leidenheimer in New Orleans. CONTRIBUTED BY HENRI HOLLIS

Combined ShapeCaption
The oyster po’boy at Lagarde American Eatery is served on a French roll from Leidenheimer in New Orleans. CONTRIBUTED BY HENRI HOLLIS

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Chamblee restaurant Lagarde American Eatery is expanding with a second location in Milton.

The New Orleans-inspired spot is set to open in late 2022 as part of the Crabapple Market development. Chef Jamie Adams and partner Leonardo Moura opened the first location in 2019.

The menu will reflect the Chamblee location, with dishes including shrimp etouffee, red beans and rice, oysters, po’ boys, and jambalaya, along with desserts such as pecan pie and bread pudding. Weekly and seasonal specials will likely include cajun pork belly hash and barbeque baby back ribs.

ExploreNorth Fulton County dining news
Combined ShapeCaption
Chef Jamie Adams and Leonardo Moura of Lagarde American Eatery outside Crabapple Market.

Credit: Lagarde American Eatery

Chef Jamie Adams and Leonardo Moura of Lagarde American Eatery outside Crabapple Market.

Credit: Lagarde American Eatery

Combined ShapeCaption
Chef Jamie Adams and Leonardo Moura of Lagarde American Eatery outside Crabapple Market.

Credit: Lagarde American Eatery

Credit: Lagarde American Eatery

The full bar will offer cocktails, frozen drinks like the rum-based Painkiller, local and New Orleans beers, bourbon, whiskey and wine.

The interior, designed by Vivien Leigh Interiors, “will feature graffiti–like vignettes, a tempting oyster display,” a bar and outdoor patio, according to a press release.

Lagarde will open at 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays and for brunch beginning at 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Lagarde, Adams’ middle name, pays homage to his parents, who were born and raised in New Orleans. Moura and Adams also own G Pizzeria and il Giallo Osteria and Bar in Sandy Springs. Before they opened il Giallo, Adams was the longtime executive chef at now-shuttered Midtown restaurant Veni Vidi Vici and Moura was the general manager.

Lagarde will join several other food and beverage concepts at Crabapple Market including Olde Blind Dog Irish Pub, Kathlenn’s Catch, Knuckies Hoagies, Peach Love and Pizza, The Nest Cafe, Roll On In and Buzzed Bull Creamery. Set to open in the coming months are Alumni Cooke Dough, Dua Vietnamese Noodle Shop, Six Bridges Brewing and Spiced Right Ribhouse.

ExploreRestaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta
ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks
Federal judge rules PSC election ‘unlawfully dilutes’ Black voting power1h ago
Man kills woman at Atlanta high-rise, shoots self at Central Park, cops say
3h ago
Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
3h ago
DeKalb church day care teachers arrested, face child abuse charges
17h ago
DeKalb church day care teachers arrested, face child abuse charges
17h ago
Wild Georgia: It’s still hot, but August brings early hints of fall
5h ago
The Latest
Try these Atlanta cocktails with an added splash of history
20h ago
Review: One Flew South brings cross-cultural bites to the Beltline
Micro food hall and taproom coming to Chamblee
Featured
Rose-Mary Borot pumps gas in Decatur in April, as prices were rising toward record highs they would hit later in the spring. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Updated Atlanta gas prices including a gas price map
1h ago
Long COVID study looks at why some can’t shake dizziness, fatigue and more
Jerry Day, Flip Circus and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
23h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top