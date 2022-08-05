Lagarde American Eatery bringing New Orleans cuisine to Milton

The interior, designed by Vivien Leigh Interiors, “will feature graffiti–like vignettes, a tempting oyster display,” a bar and outdoor patio, according to a press release.

Lagarde will open at 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays and for brunch beginning at 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Lagarde, Adams’ middle name, pays homage to his parents, who were born and raised in New Orleans. Moura and Adams also own G Pizzeria and il Giallo Osteria and Bar in Sandy Springs. Before they opened il Giallo, Adams was the longtime executive chef at now-shuttered Midtown restaurant Veni Vidi Vici and Moura was the general manager.

Lagarde will join several other food and beverage concepts at Crabapple Market including Olde Blind Dog Irish Pub, Kathlenn’s Catch, Knuckies Hoagies, Peach Love and Pizza, The Nest Cafe, Roll On In and Buzzed Bull Creamery. Set to open in the coming months are Alumni Cooke Dough, Dua Vietnamese Noodle Shop, Six Bridges Brewing and Spiced Right Ribhouse.

