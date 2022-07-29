Your 3rd Spot sets opening date at The Works and more restaurant news from the week

The Works, an 80-acre adaptive mixed-use development by Selig Development, is already home to several food and beverage concepts, including Dr. Scofflaw’s brewery and the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall. In the coming months, the Waffle Experience, an unnamed concept from the owners of The Select, Brash Kitchen, Foundation cocktail bar and Taste Wine Bar will join the tenant roster.

*****

Archna Becker, the owner of Bhojanic and Tandoori Pizza and Wings, said she is slowing down on full-service large catering events in order to grow the Tandoori concept and focus on Bhojanic market wholesale. She also confirmed she is no longer affiliated with Chamblee restaurant Spice and Sky, which she initially consulted on.

Tandoori Pizza and Wings, which started as a to-go operation at Bhojanic’s commissary kitchen and opened as a brick-and-mortar stall in the Politan Row food hall in Colony Square in 2021, will open at least one location outside the Perimeter in the coming months, Becker said. She is also planning to open Tandoori locations in Colorado.

The Bhojanic food truck will still operate, and the business will still accept small catering orders.

Bhojanic operated as a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Decatur for 12 years before closing in 2015. A Buckhead location that opened in 2013 shuttered in 2020.

*****

West Midtown restaurant Ormsby’s is now open for lunch from noon-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Lunch menu items include the Clubber Lang, the restaurant’s take on an Italian sandwich; the Fulton County, made with Fripper’s Sausages bologna; the Shrimpo, made with Argentinian red shrimp; and two salads.

*****

Postino WineCafé is slated to open its first Atlanta location by the end of the summer at 3655 Roswell Road NE in Buckhead.

The restaurant’s menu will feature a variety of charcuterie boards, bruschetta, sharable “Snacky Things,” salads, panini and desserts. Dishes include meatballs and goat cheese, crispy cauliflower and Brussels salad with kale, spicy marcona almond, bacon, dried cherry, shaved manchego cheese and lemon manchego dressing. Postino is working with Georgia purveyors including Farmers & Fishermen to source ingredients.

Postino will also highlight a curated selection of wines by the glass and bottle from advanced sommelier and beverage director Brent Karlicek.

The 3,500-square-foot building in the Tuxedo Festival shopping center will feature an indoor-outdoor bar and covered patio. Design elements will include a VHS tape wall, an homage to the space’s former function as a Blockbuster Video, vintage furnishings and Murano glass light fixtures from the 1960s and 70s.

The restaurant has existing locations in Arizona, California, Colorado and Texas.

*****

New York-based burger chain Shake Shack is set to open its seventh metro Atlanta location Aug. 3 in the dining pavilion at Lenox Square. The new location will join others at Piedmont Park, Alpharetta, Old Fourth Ward, Dunwoody, Buckhead and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Open from 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays, the Lenox Square location will donate $1 from every sandwich sold Aug. 3 to Camp Twin Lakes, “which provides year-round, fully adaptive and deeply impactful camp experiences to nearly 10,000 of Georgia’s children and young adults each year,” according to a press release. Shake Shack will also give away swag to the first 50 guests in line on opening day.

*****

College Park eatery Johnny’s Chicken and Waffles, which is co-owned by R&B star Ne-Yo, his wife Crystal Smith and “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Karlie Redd, is set to open a second location in the coming months at 1080 Peachtree St. NE in Midtown, What Now Atlanta reports. The space was previously home to Shaun Doty’s restaurant The Federal, which closed in 2020. The Johnny’s College Park location opened in 2021.

*****

Buckhead Village’s Gypsy Kitchen is now serving lunch 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. The new lunch menu includes Heirloom Tomato Gazpacho, Georgia Peach Toast, Fresh Herbed Falafel and Mediterranean Chicken Kofta as well as a selection of desserts, coffee, tea, cocktails and wine.

*****

New York-based Parchment Hospitality Group is set to open its newest concept, Isla & Co., next month at 56 E. Andrews Drive in Buckhead, What Now Atlanta reports. The restaurant, which has locations in Brooklyn and Fairfield, Connecticut, features brunch and dinner menus influenced by Australia, Europe and Asian cuisines. Brunch dishes include Sambal Scramble, Mushroom Toast and Quinoa Grain Bowl; dinner items include Spicy Shrimp Vodka Rigatoni, the Isla Burger and Spicy Thai Green Curry. Isla & Co. also offers a specialty coffee program and full bar.

*****

Original ChopShop is set to open its first Atlanta location this October at 2274 Peachtree Road in the Peachtree Square Shopping Center. The menu features protein bowls, salads (“chops”), sandwiches, breakfast items and fresh juice. A second local location is set to open in Alpharetta in January.

