Midtown Promenade announces slate of new restaurants, retail

Asana Partners and SRS Real Estate Partners announced that new eateries will include Snooze, Alici, Yumbii, and The Queso Shop. On the retail roster are Heyday, Restore Hyper Wellness, and Les Mains Nail Bar, while Intown Animal Hospital and The Whole Dog Market will cater to pet owners in the area.

The renovations also includes a pedestrian walkway to connect the property to the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail. Green space surrounding an exterior plaza, façade renovations and a new breezeway are part of the improvements.