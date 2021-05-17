A Parisian-inspired champagne bar is coming to Atlantic Station

Rosé Bistro & Champagne Bar is set to open this fall at Midtown mixed-use development Atlantic Station. Located at 232 19th St., the bar will feature an “extensive wine list and classic French dishes for brunch, dinner and light bites,” according to a press release.

Owner and general manager Sam Djomo Jr. said in a prepared statement that Atlantic Station “reminded him of his home in Paris” and that his hope “is to bring a little bit of France to Atlanta in a way that’s accessible to everyone.”