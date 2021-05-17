A Parisian-inspired champagne bar is coming to Atlantic Station

Atlantic Station will soon be home to a Parisian-inspired champagne bar.
Rosé Bistro & Champagne Bar is set to open this fall at Midtown mixed-use development Atlantic Station. Located at 232 19th St., the bar will feature an “extensive wine list and classic French dishes for brunch, dinner and light bites,” according to a press release.
Owner and general manager Sam Djomo Jr. said in a prepared statement that Atlantic Station “reminded him of his home in Paris” and that his hope “is to bring a little bit of France to Atlanta in a way that’s accessible to everyone.”
Rosé Bistro & Champagne Bar’s menu will offer French as well as Southern-inspired dishes. Small plates will include fried calamari, escargots bourguignon and tuna tartare, with larger entrées including croque-madame, shrimp and grits and steak frites.
The champagne and wine list will offer options “within an affordable price range,” according to the release.
The space, located near Atlantic Green, Atlantic Station’s revamped central greenspace, will offer a raw bar, indoor and outdoor dining and a full bar with cocktails including rosé champagne punch and French 75.
Once open, Rosé will join several food and beverage concepts at Atlantic Station including the recently revamped Bantam + Biddy, Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern, Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ, NaanStop and SriThai Kitchen. Other planned 2021 openings in Atlantic Station include Azotea Cantina and Toscano Ristorante Italian.