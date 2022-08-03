ajc logo
X

Micro food hall and taproom coming to Chamblee

A rendering of Chamblee Tap and Market.

Combined ShapeCaption
A rendering of Chamblee Tap and Market.

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

A new food hall and taproom is set to open next year in downtown Chamblee.

Chamblee Tap & Market will open in spring 2023 in a building covering parcels 3509 and 3515 Broad St., Eater Atlanta first reported and owners Jeff Kimmel and David Heymann confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The space will likely feature four food stalls and 20 taps with beer and wine and a coffee shop. Seating will be available at an L-shaped bar, tables throughout the hall and on a covered patio.

ExploreDeKalb County dining news

Kimmel and Heymann, who have been friends for more than a decade while working in banking, came up with the idea for the project during the pandemic. They’d gather on what they called Beer Club Sundays, and talk about going into business together.

“We liked the idea of bringing a nice spin to the food hall market, especially in Chamblee where there isn’t anything like it,” Kimmell said.

During their get-togethers, the pair would also spend time ranking beers, “and thought it would be funny that if we did open the taproom, we could do this on a larger scale,” said Heymann.

The building in Chamblee, formerly home to an antiques resale and restoration business, attracted their attention, in part, because of its location across from the new city hall and down the road from the recently opened Distillery of Modern Art. In addition, the city voted in May to allow taprooms in Chamblee’s downtown.

ExploreRestaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta

“Everything that’s being planned for the area is coming together really nicely,” Heymann said.

The taproom will feature a rotating list of 20 local and national beers on draft, including “some things you’re not going to be able to get in your local bottle shop,” Kimmell said. Five additional taps will be dedicated to wine. A retail component is also planned.

On the other side of the building, four to five food stalls will be home to concepts that Kimmell and Heymann are in the process of solidifying. Their goal is to assembled “a nice mixture that will appeal to as many people as we can,” including kid-friendly options.

They hope to secure food stall vendors and an established operator for the coffee shop by the end of the year, and before they begin a gut rehab of the 5,000-square-foot building.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks
Walker says he’ll participate in a Senate debate17h ago
Can the Braves win it again? Yes. Will they? Um ...
3h ago
Georgia commit Gabriel Harris ineligible for senior season, pending appeal
6h ago
AJC opposes motion to seal records in Fulton grand jury probe
5h ago
AJC opposes motion to seal records in Fulton grand jury probe
5h ago
Fallen Fairburn officer’s children get escorts for first day of school
1h ago
The Latest
Ale Yeah in Decatur proves you can tap into a trend but outlast it
6h ago
Produce adds a delicate touch to this Atlanta pasta
Your 3rd Spot sets opening date at The Works and more restaurant news from the week
Featured
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Falcons, Atlanta United and many other events. (Sept. 17, 2021, file photo by Ben Gray/AP)

Credit: Ben Gray

Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United to test facial recognition for fan gate entry
Vin Scully, who made famous Hank Aaron home run call in Atlanta, dies
16h ago
What’s new at school this year?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top