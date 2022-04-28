Shake Shack opens at Piedmont Park

Located at 1071 Piedmont Avenue NE — by the 12th Street Gate entrance and beside Willy’s Mexicana Grill, the restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. With park goers in mind, the Piedmont Park Shake Shack features an expansive, canopied patio space and walk-up window, which gives guests the ability to pre-order via the Shack App for pick up. Guests can also place orders inside of Shake Shack.

“Our Piedmont Park location takes us back to our roots,” said Andrew McCaughan, chief development officer of Shake Shack. “Shake Shack was born in Madison Square Park in New York City in an effort to rebuild the park, so opening in Piedmont feels just like home.”