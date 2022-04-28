Shake Shack opens at Piedmont Park

Midtown just got a whole lot sweeter thanks to Shake Shack’s newest location, which opened Thursday at Atlanta’s iconic Piedmont Park.
Located at 1071 Piedmont Avenue NE — by the 12th Street Gate entrance and beside Willy’s Mexicana Grill, the restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. With park goers in mind, the Piedmont Park Shake Shack features an expansive, canopied patio space and walk-up window, which gives guests the ability to pre-order via the Shack App for pick up. Guests can also place orders inside of Shake Shack.
“Our Piedmont Park location takes us back to our roots,” said Andrew McCaughan, chief development officer of Shake Shack. “Shake Shack was born in Madison Square Park in New York City in an effort to rebuild the park, so opening in Piedmont feels just like home.”
Credit: Kelly Audette
In addition to serving up classics, including the ShackBurger, crinkle fries and hand-spun shakes, the Shack also offers dog-friendly treats including dog biscuits and a vanilla custard called Poochini.
The Piedmont Park location is the sixth Shake Shack in the Atlanta area, joining stores in the Old Fourth Ward, Buckhead, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Perimeter Mall and Alpharetta.
