Atlanta food halls: Visiting Southern Feedstore in East Atlanta

Micro food hall Southern Feedstore, open since the beginning of the year, seeks to fill culinary gaps in East Atlanta, with its lineup of four (soon to be five) food stalls. And, with its late operating hours and rotation of live music, karaoke and trivia, it hopes to be a destination beyond food offerings, too.
The space, once home to Graveyard Tavern, has been completely remodeled, with bright murals from local artist Yoyo Ferro, weathered wood paneling, and a bar with a black and white tile mosaic. Guests can take their food to one of the polished wood tables, eat on the rear patio overlooking the parking lot, or dine at a bistro table out front.
Credit: Ryan Fleisher
Credit: Ryan Fleisher
Craving meat? You’ll find an abundance of it at Woody’s Cheesesteak, an Atlanta institution with two other local locations. Go for the pepper and mushroom cheesesteak, with finely chopped beef, sweet sauteed onions and mushrooms and addictively creamy cheese, all cradled by a soft hoagie bun.
Credit: Ryan Fleisher
Credit: Ryan Fleisher
Waffle Bar’s savory waffles — particularly the spinach parm served with sun-dried tomato cream cheese — serve as hearty vegetarian options that can be made even more substantial with the addition of chicken tenders or vegan tenders made with seitan.
Gyro Gyro’s crispy falafel wrap is a standout, as is its traditional gyro wrap. Both benefit from pillowy pita bread that has just the right amount of char.
Don’t leave without a drink from the bar at Buteco, which also has a location in Grant Park. Its Brazilian-influenced cocktail list includes the must-try Outlaw, a spicy drink made with mezcal, passionfruit liqueur, locally produced ASW fiddler bourbon and 18.21 chile lime bitters. The bar also features a nice selection of coffee drinks.
Credit: Ryan Fleisher
Credit: Ryan Fleisher
Opening soon is TKO, a Korean street food stall that will serve Korean fried chicken nuggets, kimchi fried rice and volcano hot dogs, topped with crab salad and eel sauce. The food hall also is in the process of finding a tenant for its sixth (and final) stall.
1245 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta. sfseav.com
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com