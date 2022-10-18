Atlanta food halls: Visiting Southern Feedstore in East Atlanta

Waffle Bar’s savory waffles — particularly the spinach parm served with sun-dried tomato cream cheese — serve as hearty vegetarian options that can be made even more substantial with the addition of chicken tenders or vegan tenders made with seitan.

Gyro Gyro’s crispy falafel wrap is a standout, as is its traditional gyro wrap. Both benefit from pillowy pita bread that has just the right amount of char.

Don’t leave without a drink from the bar at Buteco, which also has a location in Grant Park. Its Brazilian-influenced cocktail list includes the must-try Outlaw, a spicy drink made with mezcal, passionfruit liqueur, locally produced ASW fiddler bourbon and 18.21 chile lime bitters. The bar also features a nice selection of coffee drinks.

Opening soon is TKO, a Korean street food stall that will serve Korean fried chicken nuggets, kimchi fried rice and volcano hot dogs, topped with crab salad and eel sauce. The food hall also is in the process of finding a tenant for its sixth (and final) stall.

1245 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta. sfseav.com

